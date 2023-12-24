"Customer satisfaction is way towards development:" Minister Piyush Goyal on National Consumer Day

New Delhi [India], December 24 : With a focus on leveraging technology for consumer protection and grievance redressal, Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated National Consumer Day and highlighted that customer satisfaction is the way towards the development of the country at an event held in the national capital on Sunday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, along with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal, celebrated National Consumer Day in New Delhi.

In his inaugural address at the event, Minister Goyal highlighted the fact that customer satisfaction is the way towards the development of the country.

Affirming the stance articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the B20 summit, which underscored the importance of consumer care in discussions about consumer rights, he emphasised that the progress of the country hinges on ensuring consumer satisfaction.

Applauding the new initiatives of the Department, he stated that the launch of the e-Jagriti portal, VC facility for NCDRC, drone testing in NTH, National Consumer Helpline 2.0 in 17 languages, and a 13-fold increase in calls exemplify the Indian government's efforts to build consumer trust.

New Quality Control Orders (QCOs) reflect positively on the quality of goods in the market, he said.

In conjunction with the promotion of widespread technology adoption, the Consumer Affairs Minister emphasised that along with this technological expansion comes an increase in associated risks.

He also said that the ongoing conversation regarding subjects such as AI and consumer protection, including the mitigation of dark patterns, highlights the imperative for a comprehensive stakeholder discussion.

The Minister commended the recent release of the "Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023" by the Department of Consumer Affairs. These guidelines, outlining 13 specific dark patterns, aim to prevent and regulate manipulative practices, fostering a fair and transparent marketplace for consumers.

Goyal also commended the endeavours of Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, the recently appointed President of the National Commission, for his substantial contributions in driving positive changes in case disposal.

The Minister urged the Department of Consumer Affairs to collaboratively strategize with consumer commissions, leveraging technology to eliminate old pending cases and address new cases more swiftly and in real-time.

Speaking on the issues related to the prices of essential goods, Goyal emphasised that India, by implementing proactive measures and monetary and fiscal policies in collaboration with the Department of Consumer Affairs, successfully managed to keep food inflation in check.

The Minister appreciated the department's proactive initiatives, which include the establishment of 140 new price monitoring centres, making a total of 550 price monitoring centres that monitor and analyse indicative prices and thereby shield consumers from food inflation.

He noted the department's intervention in making available tomatoes and onions, along with Bharat Dal and Bharat Atta, at subsidised prices to all consumers, saying that it demonstrates the present government's commitment to protecting consumers from inflation.

For a better consumer future, the Minister urged the Department to focus on making Jagriti a Jan Andolan by spreading awareness, providing choices, providing efficient grievance redressal, and providing continuous feedback.

On the occasion of National Consumer Day, Minister Piyush Goyal released the inauguration of the e-JAGRITI portal for consumer commissions, the inauguration of the VC facility at NCDRC, the inauguration of the drone certification facility at NTH and the inauguration of the National Consumer Helpline 2.0.

He also announced the inauguration of new laboratories at the National Test House Domestic Appliances Testing Laboratory, Mumbai Transformer Testing Facility at Guwahati, Organic Food Testing Laboratory at Jaipur and the Exchange of MoU between NTH and RRSL for mutual collaboration in EV (testing).

President, NCDRC Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, stressed in his keynote address the importance of 'Upbhokta Devo bhava' and emphasised the need for widespread consumer protection across the nation.

He suggested that the e-filing of cases should be accessible to every corner of the country, ensuring that even technologically challenged consumers can utilise it to file cases through e-daakhil.

The Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, applauded the efforts of the Department of Consumer Affairs through BIS, Legal Metrology and National Test House for having automated its process through the development, implementation of software applications, online portals and upgradation of testing facilities.

He further stressed that with the rapid development of technology and growth in e-commerce, consumers are susceptible to new risks and challenges and hence effective and timely disposal of cases is of utmost necessity for the protection and promotion of consumer rights.

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh, in his introductory remarks, gave a glimpse of recent achievements of the department, major initiatives undertaken by the government towards effective disposal of cases and major accomplishments in the field of testing standards.

He affirmed that the department is committed to implementing a strategy focused on integrating technology for expedited case resolution and effective governance.

This approach aims to fortify consumer protection at the policy level and actively contribute to the development of India

Following the inaugural event, a technical session was organised on artificial intelligence & the protection of consumer rights, the role of technology in the speedy disposal of consumer cases and the impact of dark patterns on consumer choices and preferences.

Joint Secretary Anupam Mishra and Vineet Mathur, senior officers, presidents and members of consumer commissions, vice chancellors of various national law universities, stakeholders from States/UTs, industry associations and consumer organisations attended the function.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor