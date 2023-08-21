Cutting Chai 2 - A magnificent performance by brilliant people resulted in amazing success

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 21: Mumbai-based Treta Marketing and services private limited has organized the second series of 'Cutting Chai: Manch aapke vicharon ka' program at Taxila auditorium, Jaipur with the objective to provide a platform for young individuals to showcase their skills, talents, and abilities, creating an environment of growth and recognition. The event has witnessed an incredible turnout of enthusiastic and talented youth.

The event was a remarkable success, with a diverse range of participants from various fields such as music, dance, art, comedy, acting, and more. Chief guest Rohit Jhalani, Former Captain and Wicketkeeping Batsman has graced the event with his presence.

The first prize i.e. a trip to Thailand was awarded to the winner Sandhya Bansal (Sahityik Poem) and second prize of Rs.11000 to Kunal Bhargava (Deshbhakti Poem). Guest of honour Gauri Tikku and Sonam Rawat awarded the trophies to all the other participants.

On the occasion, Rohit Jhalani said, "I am delighted to be a part of this event that provided the youth with a well-deserved platform to showcase their skills and talent. The positive energy and enthusiasm displayed by the participants and all those involved were truly remarkable, and I am grateful for the opportunity to witness such incredible talent. I firmly believe in the power of giving the youth an opportunity to shine and prove their worth. By providing them with a platform to present their skills, this event encouraged and motivated them to pursue their dreams wholeheartedly."

Aditya Tikku, Managing Director of Treta said, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the participants who wholeheartedly embraced this opportunity and shared their exceptional talents with us. Your dedication and commitment are truly commendable, and we are proud to have been a part of your journey towards success."

Gauri Tikku, while sharing her experience said, "I would like to thank all the participants for their enthusiastic involvement. Each one of you brought something unique and special, making the event vibrant and unforgettable. Your dedication and talent have left a lasting impression on everyone present."

Ed Innova Advertising Agency covered the entire event as an official PR Partner. The founder of Ed Innova Susmita Gupta extended heartfelt thanks to Aditya Tikku for choosing Ed Innova as a PR Partner and making the event as successful as it was. Though she couldn’t make her presence at the event, she congratulated all the winners and the participants for their contributions to making the event a memorable one.

Sonam Rawat said, "Cutting Chai is proved to be a wonderful endeavor that can empower and support the youth in their journey towards success."

Jaspreet Walia proposed a vote of thanks and acknowledged the contribution of all the participants.

Notably, ‘Royal AKT Tour and Travels’ played a crucial role as traveling partner. ‘On the Dot’ marked its presence as media partner. The program was conducted successfully by Vishvjeet Singh Rajput.

