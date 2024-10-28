Cutting Chai celebrates Season 6 with talents from all parts of India - An initiative by Treta Marketing and Services Pvt Ltd

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28: On 26th October 2024, Jaipur hosted the highly anticipated finale of the sixth season of the popular talent competition, 'Cutting Chai - Manch Aapke Vicharo Ka.' Organised by Treta Marketing and Services Pvt Ltd at Bhabha Public School, the event drew a lively audience and participants from across the region, showcasing various talents.

The event's highlight was the grand prize announcement, with the winner taking home Rs21,000. In addition, an exciting surprise came for the audience, as a lucky member won a fully-sponsored trip to Manali, elevating the excitement even further.

Urukaram Sharma, Managing Director of Bhabha Public School, shared his thoughts, saying, "It's an honor to see such a vibrant platform for talent to shine. Cutting Chai continues to inspire people from diverse backgrounds to come together and celebrate their creativity."

Aditya Tikku, Managing Director of Treta Marketing & Services Pvt Ltd and Founder/CEO of Cutting Chai - Manch Aapke Vicharo Ka, expressed his pride in the event's success, remarking, "Season 6 has exceeded expectations with a remarkable display of passion, breaking boundaries in age, gender, and background. We are proud to offer this stage for so many voices."

Event Partners and Sponsors:

Neo Child Hospital: A leading healthcare provider in Jaipur known for its expertise in pediatric care, supporting the event as an associate partner.

Shilpkar: A prestigious name in traditional and modern craftsmanship, contributing as an associate partner.

Gupta Photo Studio (Media Partner): Captured the event's finest moments with their professional photography and videography.

Royal AKT Tours and Travels (Co-Sponsor): Provided travel support, helping make the event a seamless experience for participants and guests.

Karma connection (Co-sponsor) - who, with giving people the way of their live also provide support to the new rising talent.

The event featured special appearances by Sonam Rawat, Founder/CEO of Karma Connection, and Jaspreet Walia, Event Manager of Cutting Chai, both of whom played crucial roles in organizing and managing the day's activities. Ajay Singh, the main anchor, along with Tushar Pareek, added to the dynamism of the finale.

Cameramen Nitish and Ajay Kumar from Gupta Photo Studio skillfully documented the day, ensuring all key moments were preserved. The Cutting Chai team, including Prakash Choudhary and Prem Rathore, worked tirelessly to ensure the event's success.

Powered by the support of these sponsors and partners, the grand finale of Cutting Chai Season 6 reaffirmed its reputation as a platform for talent, creativity, and community, bringing together diverse voices and unique talents under one roof.

