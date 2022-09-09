Cuttputlli smashes all streaming records - Finally good news for hindi film industry

The first half of the year 2022 has looked bleak for Bollywood with a slew of films underperforming at the box office or on OTT platforms or falling prey to boycott narratives. However, September 2 saw the release of a riveting murder mystery thriller, Cuttputlli produced by Pooja Entertainment available on Disney+ Hotstar. This Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer opened to excellent reviews from both critics and audiences alike and garnered massive views in its opening weekend and emerged as the most viewed film.

With record-breaking opening numbers, this film has been lauded for it's content, precise performances, captivating storyline, edge-of-the-seat suspense, beautiful cinematography by Rajiv Ravi and excellent production values giving the audience a par excellence product. Additionally, the background score by Julius adds to the curiosity and anxiety of the viewers, making it absolutely binge-worthy.

So, while people raised concerns and questioned the future of Bollywood, Cuttputtli came in like a silver lining on the dark clouds of the hindi film industry and has managed to change the current narrative of Boycott Bollywood surprising and even shocking many!

Considering his last few releases haven't worked for the actor - This Akshay Kumar starrer has been a much-awaited treat for his fans and social media is abuzz with applause and praises for his character Arjan Sethis and the film.

Cuttputlli is produced by Pooja Entertainment led by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the makers surely took the right decision from the onset of the project as the genre is highly sought after in the OTT space - much like what Russo brothers did with Extraction and The Gray Man -Pooja too delivered a high-quality cinema experience to the audience.

The film traces the journey of a serial murder investigation in the valleys of Kasauli, led by the SHO, played by Sargun Mehta and Cop Arjan Sethi, played by Akshay Kumar. The murderer has been preying on young school-going girls and there is a body being recovered every week after an abduction. The cops leave no stone unturned to uncover the truth but the murderer seems to be playing diabolic mind games, keeping him a step ahead of the cops. Whether the police officers will be able to put a stop to these killings or will it take a toll on them and their lives as well, is what this mystery thriller unfolds. Cuttputlli is directed by Ranjit Tewari and is an adaptation of a south film.

