CWD Limited Introduces Innovative Smart Meter Communication Solution Tailored for the Indian Market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: CWD Limited, a distinguished player in innovation and manufacturing, is pleased to announce its strategic entry into the smart meters segment with a ground-breaking communication solution designed to operate on the 2.4GHz frequency.

CWD Limited’s new smart meter communication solution stands out for its cost-effectiveness and suitability for the diverse Indian markets. The company has taken a thoughtful approach to address the unique challenges in the region, ensuring that the technology is not only advanced but also economically viable for widespread adoption (approximately 250 million conventional meters to be replaced by 2027).

One of the key strengths of CWD Limited’s solution lies in its simplicity of deployment and adoption. The user-friendly design facilitates easy installation, making it accessible for both consumers and service providers. This ease of integration is crucial in the context of the dynamic Indian market, where a seamless transition to smart metering solutions is highly valued.

In a significant move to amplify the reach of its innovative solution, CWD Limited has formed a strategic alliance with a leading smart meter manufacturer. Having achieved over 100 thousand successful installations, CWD Limited’s smart meter solution has proven its reliability and effectiveness in real-world scenarios. This collaboration positions the solution for potential scalability to millions, further solidifying CWD Limited’s presence in the smart meters market.

The Indian smart meters market holds immense potential, driven by the need for advanced metering infrastructure in the rapidly growing urban and rural areas. As the government focuses on initiatives like the National Smart Grid and Smart Cities Missions as well as the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), the demand for reliable and cost-effective smart meter solutions is on the rise.

According to industry experts, the smart meters market in India is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years (forecasted market size of USD 3.3bn by 2031), driven by factors such as increasing electricity consumption, the need for energy efficiency, and government initiatives promoting smart grid technologies. CWD Limited, with its innovative made in India 2.4GHz communication solution, is poised to tap into this burgeoning market, leveraging its strengths in innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

