CXO Roundtable 2025 Brings Industry Leaders Together to Shape the Future of Business Sustainability; BEZEL Unveiled in New Delhi
New Delhi [India], December 8: The CXO Roundtable 2025, hosted by SEPC and Hradiance Foundation in New Delhi on November 29, brought together senior leaders and sustainability practitioners to advance India's transition toward responsible, future-ready workplaces. The event also marked the official unveiling of BEZEL, a boutique Sustainability & HR Advisory startup focused on strengthening the Social and Governance pillars of ESG.
Chief Guest Address: Navigating India's Policy & Climate Realities
Mr. Siddharth Pal, Deputy Director, National Productivity Council, addressed critical shifts shaping India's business environment, including:
- The impact of the DPDP Act.
- Compliance expectations under the New Labour Codes.
- Delhi's climate-linked disruptions and AQI-driven workforce mandates.
He emphasized the need for policy alignment and workforce resilience to stay competitive.
Keynote Address: The Future of Responsible Business
Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC, spoke on:
- The rising global importance of ethical governance and transparency.
- The role of DEI and workforce wellbeing in long-term growth.
- Embedding ESG into core business models for global relevance.
Roundtable Discussions:
Two roundtables explored:
1. Social & Governance as Catalysts for Change governance maturity, ethics, DEI.
2. The Human Dimension of ESG wellbeing, climate preparedness, PoSH, people systems.
These conversations reinforced that sustainability is a leadership and culture challenge, not just an environmental metric.
BEZEL Unveiled Strengthening the Social & Governance Pillars of ESG
BEZEL was introduced as a specialised advisory bridging ESG strategy and execution through:
- Governance & compliance frameworks.
- HR transformation & culture systems.
- DEI and ethical workforce design.
- Climate-ready workforce strategies.
- Responsible leadership & organisational change.
A Platform for Shared Learning & Future Commitment
The event featured AV showcases, pledge signing, and CEO-level networking. Participants echoed the need for collaboration to build sustainable, resilient business ecosystems.
Closing the event, Himadri Das stated:
"This platform enables real conversations, real experiences, and real leadership offering clarity and shared learning for today's challenges."
