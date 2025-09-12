Cyber Protectors – Building the Next Generation of Ethical Hackers in India

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 12: In an era where cybersecurity threats are growing every day, the need for skilled ethical hackers has never been greater. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Cyber Protectors – Institute of Ethical Hacking & Security is on a mission to train and empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals who will protect India's digital future.

Cyber Protectors offers world-class training programs in:

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Training

Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT)

Digital Forensics & Cyber Crime Investigation

Malware Analysis & Incident Response

Cybersecurity Awareness Programs for schools, colleges, and corporates

Led by Dr. Naresh Makavana (CEI – EC-Council Certified Instructor, CEH, CHFI, CCIO), Cyber Protectors focuses on hands-on practical learning with real-world labs, live hacking demonstrations, and capture-the-flag (CTF) challenges that prepare students for global careers.

Many students from Cyber Protectors have gone on to achieve international certifications, work as security researchers, and even set records — such as Jainil Jotani, the world's youngest CEH certified by EC-Council.

With a vision to make Rajkot a cybersecurity hub, Cyber Protectors collaborates with universities, police departments, and industry leaders to promote ethical hacking training and build a cyber-aware society.

Enroll today to become a certified ethical hacker and start your career in cybersecurity, penetration testing, and digital forensics.

Contact:

Website: www.cyberprotectors.info

Email: info@cyberprotectors.info

Phone: +91-9104820109

Location: Rajkot, Gujarat

