CyberCop Project by Team Hash Foundation Struggles to Sustain Despite Its Success

New Delhi [India], January 16: The CyberCop Project by Team Hash Foundation, an NGO dedicated to combating cybercrime, has been a game-changer in empowering law enforcement across India. With its innovative tools and training, the project has enabled over 1,000 police officers to solve cybercrime cases effectively. However, despite its success, the initiative is grappling with financial challenges that threaten its ability to expand and support more officers.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Shivam Kumar Singh & Nirmal Soni, Director of Team Hash Foundation, shared the struggles of sustaining the project. He revealed that he and Nirmal Soni have been funding the initiative themselves for the past two years to serve the nation.

"Currently, 1,000+ officers are using this tool to solve cybercrime cases. However, I feel sad that I am no longer able to accept more requests from officers because I don't know how to seek donations from companies or the government to sustain this CyberCop project," Shivam shared.

A Call for Donations

The CyberCop Project has already made a significant impact, helping solve over 200 cybercrime cases and training more than 400 officers across India. However, its growth is now limited by a lack of donations and resources.

Shivam also expressed how the lack of expertise in seeking donations and promotion has been a major roadblock. He has called on his professional network for guidance and support, seeking mentors, corporate sponsors, and collaborators who can help the project scale to its full potential.

With additional donations, the team plans to introduce advanced features like Telegram OSINT and crypto tracing to enhance the tools further. These updates would empower officers to address more sophisticated cybercrimes, making a stronger impact in India's fight against cyber threats.

Join the Mission

The post is a reminder of the importance of supporting grassroots initiatives that create a direct and tangible impact on society. Those interested in contributing to or guiding the team are encouraged to connect with Team Hash Foundation or visit www.teamhashfoundation.org for more details.

Together, we can ensure the CyberCop Project continues to empower law enforcement and strengthen India's efforts to combat cybercrime.

