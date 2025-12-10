CyberFrat Unveils India’s Top 100 Cybersecurity Influencers at CF100 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10:CyberFrat once again delivered a powerful impact in the cybersecurity community with the grand reveal of CF100 India 2025, an immersive virtual event honoring the nation's top 100 cybersecurity influencers. This year's edition brought together leading professionals, technology visionaries, and security practitioners for a high-energy day of learning, recognition, and community-building.

The highly anticipated CF100 Grand Reveal honored this year's 100 distinguished influencers, professionals and leaders shaping India's cybersecurity ecosystem through innovation, thought leadership, and community impact.

“With CF100, we aim to spotlight those who not only excel in cybersecurity but also uplift the entire ecosystem through knowledge sharing, influence, and integrity. These 100 leaders represent the true spirit of India's digital defence.”

Gaurav Batra, Founder & CEO at CyberFrat

The distinguised CF100 honourees:

Aditya Shende, Agnidipta Sarkar, Ajit Pal Singh Wadhawan, Akarsh Lavania, Akshay Garkel, Ambarish Kumar Singh, Amit Dubey, Amit Ghodekar, Amit Subhanje, Anand Kumar Sinha, Anuj Gupta, Anuradha Mudgal, Arnold Prakash, Arun Soni, Bharat Panchal, Bhavik Dedhia, Bipin Lokegaonkar, Bishakha Jain, Brijesh Singh, Chitti Babu, Christus Vincent, Deepak Kumar Nath, Dhananjay Chandrashekhar Rokde, Dharamveer Prasad, Dhawal Shrivastava, Dimple Santwan, Dinesh Manoharan, Dinesh O Bareja, Dinesh Paranthagan, Dipanshu Parashar, Divya K, Dr. Abhilasha Rakesh Vyas, Dr. Abhishek Jain, Dr. Aditya Khullar, Dr. Ashok Sangwan, Dr. Deep Pandey, Dr. Deepak Kumar (D3), Dr. H. C. Suman Ghosh, Dr. Jagannath Sahoo, Dr. Lalit Gupta, Dr. Nilakshi Jain, Dr. Suresh A Shan, Gaurav Ranade, Gokulavan Jayaraman, Guru Ramasamy, Harshita Poddar, Hassan Ansari, Himanshu Sharma, Hiten Panchal, Jithu Joseph, Kalpesh Doshi, Kamlesh Singh, Karthik Venkatachalam Shanmugasundaram, Kartik Shinde, Khushbu Jain, Krishna Gupta, Lekshmi Nair, IPS Manoj Abraham, Mayank Gandhi, Mayur Parmar, Mithun Sanghavi, Mohit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Rao, Nikhil Shrivastava, Nipun Jaswal, Nitin Bhatnagar, Nitin Pandey, Philip Varughese, Prabhakar Damor, Prakash Kumar Ranjan, Prasanna Lohar, Prasannakumar G K, Prasenjit Mukherjee, Adv (Dr.) Prashant Mali, Prof. Triveni Singh, Rajesh T R, Rajiv Chetwani, Rajkumar Nagaiah, Rangarajan S, Ratan Jyoti, Reetwika Mukherjee, Rishabh Pandey, Rishika Desai, Rushabh Pinesh Mehta, Sailaja Vadlamudi, Samir Datt, Sanket Gadwe, Santosh Chaluvadi, Santosh Kamane, Santosh Tripathi, Sarita Padmini, Satish Kumar Dwibhashi, Shivakanth Pavan Kumar, Sudhanshu Rana, Trishant Choudhary, Varun Pathak, Vijayan Muralidaran, Vikas Goyal, Yash Gorasiya, and Yogesh V Malvankar.

The event commenced with an inspiring Welcome Note by Gaurav Batra, Founder & CEO of CyberFrat, alongside Mohinee Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of CXO Junction, setting an enthusiastic tone for the day. This was followed by a compelling Jury Panel discussion, conducted by the distinguished jury responsible for the rigorous nomination shortlisting process. The panel featured industry stalwarts including Bithal Bhardwaj (CEO, Gramax GMR Group), Burgess Cooper (CEO Cybersecurity, Adani Enterprises Limited), Dr. Pawan Chawla (CISO & DPPO, Tata AIA Life Insurance), Dr. Rakshit Tandon (Director of Training, FCRF), Dr. Ram Kumar (Cyber Security & Risk Leader, Global Automotive Company), Ritesh Bhatia (Founding Director, V4Web Cyber Security), Shivani Arni (Enterprise CISO, Mahindra Group), and Vandana Verma (Security Leader, Snyk). Their insights shaped the day's narrative around leadership, influence, and the fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Throughout the day, five award segments celebrated 20 winners each, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to strengthening India's digital defence. Adding an interactive dimension to the event were the lively Kahoot quizzes hosted by Culsight, where each round concluded with three lucky winners securing exciting goodies, keeping the energy and engagement levels high.

The event also featured the launch of the CF100 Magazine – CyberTech Unfiltered, spotlighting this year's honourees along with expert insights and words of wisdom from the jury panel. To keep it engaging, the edition includes fun comic strips, interactive bingo, and creative elements that bring a fresh, lively twist to cybersecurity storytelling.

The event culminated in a spirited Wheel of Fortune session, where three bumper prize winners were revealed, closing the ceremony on an enthusiastic, celebratory note. The final remarks encouraged participants to reflect on the progress made collectively as a community and the critical role of collaboration in shaping India's cybersecurity future.

The CF100 event and CyberTech Unfiltered magazine were curated by Bhairavi Joshi, Senior Marketing Manager at CyberFrat whose thoughtful storytelling and creative direction brought the entire edition together with clarity and impact.

CF100 2025 was supported by Culsight as the Security Awareness Partner and CXO Junction as the Media Partner, both contributing significantly to the event's success and reach.

With another impactful edition concluded, CF100 reaffirms its position as a premier platform that recognises excellence, fosters collaboration, and inspires the next generation of cybersecurity leaders. As the community looks ahead, the mission to strengthen India's digital resilience continues with renewed determination and unity.

Visit: https://cf100.club/

Explore: https://cyberfrat.com/

