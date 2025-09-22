CyberMindr Partners with ETCISO Annual Conclave 2025 at Grand Hyatt, Goa

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: CyberMindr Joins the ETCISO Annual Conclave 2025 as a supporting partner. Held from September 18 to 21 at the Grand Hyatt, Goa, the event brings together top CISOs, security experts and industry leaders under the theme "The CISO Imperative: Resilience, Agility, and Strategic Leadership."

The conclave addressed the rapidly evolving challenges faced by cybersecurity leaders. Key themes included AI-powered threats and the expanding role of CISOs as strategic growth partners, reflecting the urgent need for resilience and agility in modern security programs.

As a supporting partner, CyberMindr showcased its innovative cybersecurity platform, recognized for its excellence in asset discovery, near-zero false positives, and 100% automation. With the ability to simulate over 16,000 real-world attack techniques, the platform enables enterprises to prioritize vulnerabilities and remediate risks with precision.

CyberMindr's participation went beyond showcasing its platform. The team demonstrated how automation-driven security can transform incident response in high-pressure environments. Its contributions to panels and workshops on ransomware, AI governance, and supply chain security highlighted the urgency of addressing these threats with scalable, intelligence-led defenses.

At the innovation hub, CyberMindr presented real-world use cases that gave CISOs practical insights into reducing risks and strengthening resilience. These engagements, combined with peer networking, highlighted why events like ETCISO matter. They created a rare platform for knowledge exchange, collaborative problem-solving, and showcasing innovation that helps the cybersecurity community stay ahead of adversaries. CyberMindr's presence demonstrated its focus on driving innovation and enabling CISOs to navigate tomorrow's cyber challenges with confidence.

Sudheer, CTO of CyberMindr, said, "ETCISO 2025 provided an excellent opportunity to collaborate with forward-thinking leaders and to demonstrate how our technology supports the evolving demands of modern cybersecurity programs."

The ETCISO Annual Conclave stood as a vital forum empowering CISOs to tackle escalating risks with confidence, resilience, and strategic foresight, making CyberMindr's involvement a proud milestone in its mission to support modern enterprises against evolving cyber threats.

About Cybermindr

Cybermindr is a fully automated cybersecurity platform that helps organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities in their internet-exposed assets from a hacker's perspective. By simulating over 16,000 real-world attack techniques, Cybermindr continuously validated exposures and discovered attack paths, prioritized risks, and automated remediation with near-zero false positives.

About ETCISO Annual Conclave

The ETCISO Annual Conclave was India's largest cybersecurity summit for CISOs, and industry leaders focused on advancing cybersecurity leadership and resilience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor