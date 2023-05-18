Cybersecurity in the Digital Age: Protecting Your Customers’ Data

New Delhi (India), May 17: In today’s digital age, sensitive customer data is a valuable asset that must be protected from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse. However, many companies still struggle to secure their customer data, putting themselves and their customers at significant risk. That’s why it’s crucial to prioritize sensitive customer data security and privacy, especially through continued monitoring.

According to recent surveys, over 80% of consumers are concerned about the security of their personal information, and nearly 60% believe that companies are not doing enough to protect it. In response, companies need to partner with a trusted cybersecurity company like CyberX9 to safeguard their sensitive data.

While most companies have security measures in place, they often fail to realize that cyber threats are constantly evolving, and their current measures may no longer be sufficient. This is where continuous attack surface monitoring comes in.

One of the key services that CyberX9 offers is continuous attack surface monitoring. This service involves the use of advanced tools and techniques to monitor a company’s online presence continuously, identifying potential vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. With this service, CyberX9’s team can uncover and address security weaknesses before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

Additionally, CyberX9 also offers services like web application penetration testing, cloud penetration testing, red teaming, and bug bounty program management services. They also offer a range of customized cyber security services and solutions for law enforcement and defense forces. These services can help companies identify and mitigate potential security threats in their systems and applications. With CyberX9’s team of world’s leading cyber security experts and having helped secure over 350 companies across 25 countries, companies can be assured that their systems and data are safe from cyber attackers.

CyberX9‘s focus on transparency, customer focus, and quality work is another significant advantage. By providing upfront timelines, clear communication, and 24/7 support, CyberX9 ensures that its clients are always informed and supported. Moreover, CyberX9’s team of experts can explain complex technical jargon in simple language, making it easier for Companies to make informed decisions about their data security needs.

Recent high-profile customer data breaches have underscored the need for companies to take data security seriously. For example, cyber security experts at CyberX9 has found serious vulnerabilities in major companies, including a telecom company that exposed sensitive and confidential call records and other personal data of 301 million customers, an insurance aggregator that exposed sensitive and confidential personal, health, and financial data of around 56.4 million of its customers, and a top securities depository that exposed sensitive data of 43.9 million investors to the whole internet – twice. These incidents highlight the skills of CyberX9’s experts and importance of having a comprehensive data security in place.

In conclusion, the importance of sensitive customer data security and privacy cannot be overstated, and companies that fail to prioritize these issues put themselves and their customers at risk. Partnering with a trusted cybersecurity company like CyberX9 can ensure that a company’s sensitive data is secure and that their customers’ privacy is protected through continuous attack surface monitoring and other security services.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor