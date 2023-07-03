Cyble Revolutionizes Cybersecurity Collaboration with launch of its Global Partner Program "Cyble Partner Network"

BusinessWire India

Atlanta [US], July 3: Cyble, the leading AI-powered global cyber threat intelligence provider, is excited to announce the launch of the Cyble Partner Network (CPN).

CPN aims to foster collaboration, expand market reach, and provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. By joining the network, businesses gain access to cutting-edge threat intelligence, enabling knowledge exchange, innovation, and empowerment to stay ahead in the cybersecurity landscape.

CPN (https://partnernetwork.cyble.com/) comprises the following programs:

MSSP Program: Gives Managed Security Service Providers access to Cyble's threat intelligence platform, enhancing their cybersecurity services.

TAP Program: Empowers partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions by integrating their platforms with Cyble's threat intelligence & darkweb monitoring SaaS, Cyble Vision.

Reseller Program: Enhances businesses' product portfolio with cutting-edge threat intelligence solutions and provides comprehensive support and guidance from Cyble.

Referral Program: Offers businesses a lucrative opportunity to recommend Cyble's cybersecurity solutions, earning rewards with extensive marketing resources.

"CPN is a major milestone in our mission to revolutionize cybersecurity collaboration," said Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble. "This network represents our commitment to empowering organizations with advanced tools and expertise to combat cyber threats."

Dipesh Ranjan, Chief Partner Officer & SVP Global Growth, added, "Let's embrace collaboration and shared success on this transformative journey to save the govt & enterprises from Cyber threats. With CPN, we unlock new horizons of growth and redefine partnership. Welcome to CPN, a new era of collaboration."

As a Cyble Partner, companies gain exclusive advantages, including competitive pricing, comprehensive technical support, marketing assistance, flexible licensing, and access to a dedicated partner portal. These offerings empower partners to drive growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve success in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

