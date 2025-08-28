Cycle Pure Agarbathi Partners as Gold Sponsor for the 71st Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha

NewsVoir

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], August 28: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world's largest agarbathi manufacturer and a brand that is deeply connected with the cultural fabric of India, announces their partnership as the Gold Sponsor of the 71st Nehru Trophy Boat Race, to be held on 30th August 2025, at the iconic Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, Kerala.

The 71st edition of the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be inaugurated with the lighting of the Akhand Jyothi, 6-feet agarbathi by Cycle Pure Agarbathi, symbolizing purity, unity, and the enduring spirit of tradition. Gracing the occasion will be Honourable Alex Varghese, IAS, Chairman, Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society and District Collector, Alappuzha and Honourable Sameer Kishan, IAS, Secretary, NTBR Society and Sub- Collector, Alappuzha.

The Nehru Trophy Boat Race is one of the most acclaimed cultural and sporting events in Kerala and attracts thousands of people to watch it live as well as a lot of media attention every year. It is best known for its magnificence, customs, and famous snake boats. The race embodies Kerala's rich past, unity, and festive spirit.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "At Cycle, we have always believed in celebrating India's rich traditions and cultural diversity. Our association with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race is a tribute to Kerala's heritage, spirit of community, and timeless rituals. As a brand that is synonymous with devotion, purity, and togetherness, we celebrate this as a festival that brings together people of different generations and locations from all over the world."

Cycle Pure Agarbathi's partnership will be showcased through prominent branding on the rower jerseys and on the coveted Nehru Trophy.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga Rao family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

