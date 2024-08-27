Cycle Pure Agarbathi Secures Handicrafts Export Excellence Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 27: NR Group, the reputed manufacturers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, was recently honored with two prestigious awards, 'Top Excellence Export Award' for Agarbathi for the fourth consecutive year, and the 'Hat-Trick Award', at the 24th Handicrafts Export Awards Ceremony, organised by EPCH. The event was held at The Ashok in New Delhi, and was graced by the presence of the chief guest, Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, who presented the awards along with Rachna Shah, Secretary Textiles. The awards were received by Selva Kumar E. Y. A., Vice President Exports of Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

The event was further graced by the presence of prominent dignitaries, Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary (Textiles); Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles; Dileep Baid, Chairman EPCH; Neeraj Khanna and Sagar Mehta, Vice-Chairmen EPCH; Dr Rakesh Kumar, Chief Mentor in the role of Director General EPCH and Chairman IEML, Members of the Committee of Administration; and R. K. Verma Executive Director, EPCH. The event also had prominent exporters and leading associations in attendance.

Cycle Pure Agarbathi's continuous success showcases the brand's dedication and lasting impact on the global handicrafts market. The milestone further solidifies the brand's continued innovation, quality, and dedication to promoting Indian handicrafts on the international stage.

Speaking of the award, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi said, "We at Cycle Pure Agarbathi are delighted to receive this recognition. As we continue our journey, we remain devoted to shining a light on the intricate artistry of Indian handicrafts, ensuring that the beauty of our traditions reaches every corner of the world. The achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to promoting and preserving India's rich cultural heritage on the global stage."

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has, today, become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies. Today, it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'.

NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

