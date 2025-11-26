Cygnet Launches TaxAssurance: A Step Towards Certainty in Tax Management

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Cygnet.One today announced the launch of TaxAssurance, a unique solution designed to help enterprises bring predictability and confidence to tax management. TaxAssurance is a proactive tool to reduce tax risks, bridging the gap between compliance, finance, and operational clarity.

For years, global tax and finance leaders have managed their responsibilities with precision, but also with constant uncertainty. Audits, litigations, and mismatched credits often turn tax operations into cycles of reaction rather than strategy. TaxAssurance has been created to bring a paradigm shift in the approach such that tax becomes a space of control, and not crisis.

A Journey Rooted in Listening

The idea for TaxAssurance was born not in the boardroom but through countless conversations. Conversations with CFOs who shared the pressure of unpredictable audits. With tax teams who said they spent more time reconciling than analyzing. And with finance leaders who longed to look ahead instead of playing catching up.

Over time, a clear insight emerged: tax management didn't need another dashboard or another layer of reporting. It needed a new approach and thinking, one that would provide foresight instead of look at hindsight. From that realization came the idea of an assurance layer; a framework that sits above compliance systems and identifies issues early so as to control them well before they grow and reach escalation mode.

"My journey has been shaped by two forces: the rigor of tax compliance and the voices of finance and tax leaders I've had the privilege to work with. And through it all, I've asked one question what if CFOs and tax leaders could stop firefighting and start building certainty? That's what inspired us to create TaxAssurance," said Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director, Cygnet.One.

Building Something Different

Creating TaxAssurance is the outcome from months of discussions and co-creation with clients and partners, breaking traditional silos between tax, finance, and technology. Every feature was built with one purpose: to bring predictability, visibility, and confidence into tax functions.

Cygnet.One's TaxAssurance isn't just another compliance tool. It doesn't only replace existing systems; it complements them! It reviews data iteratively, highlighting possible risks before they turn into audit issues, helping teams take informed decisions well in time. It is about making you ready before the need to react.

"At Cygnet.One, we view TaxAssurance as more than just compliance, it is empowering the CFOs. It's about creating a living system that continuously learns from data and adapts to regulatory change without adding friction. When tax, finance, and technology work in sync, organizations don't just meet obligations, they build confidence and control in every financial decision," says Dr. Pankaj Dikshit, Executive Director at Cygnet.One.

How TaxAssurance Helps?

* Early Risk Detection: Finds issues before they become disputes.

* Unified Collaboration: Brings tax, finance, and operations together on a single view.

* Ongoing Assurance: Maintains confidence every day, not just during audits.

* Adaptability: Keeps up with regulatory changes across countries and regions.

Moving from Reaction to Readiness

Early users of TaxAssurance have already seen its value and meaningful change. Teams report fewer last-minute surprises and better coordination between departments. CFOs say it gives them a clearer picture of their overall exposure, helping them plan with greater confidence.

For many organizations, TaxAssurance is not just a solution but a way to rethink how tax functions operate. It transforms compliance from a reactive exercise into a steady rhythm of proactive actions that provide assurance.

A Step Towards the Future

Cygnet sees TaxAssurance as part of a larger vision, a future where tax management is predictable, transparent, and dependable. The company believes assurance is not a one-time effort but a continuous mindset that builds trust and readiness over time.

"Today, I'm proud that Cygnet is launching TaxAssurance, not just as a product, but as a step towards making taxation future-ready and risk-resilient," added Hutheesing. "Because assurance isn't an event; it's an ongoing state of confidence."

Cygnet TaxAssurance is now available for enterprises across all regions. To learn more, visit www.cygnet.one/services/TaxAssurance.

