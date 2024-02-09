Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises as the counsel to the issuance of NCDs by Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], February 9: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas played a key role as counsel to the issuance of listed, secured Non-Convertible Debentures of up to INR 500 crore on a private placement basis ("NCDs") by Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Limited. This issuance is accompanied by a sophisticated security arrangement, uniquely designed to secure the NCDs through receivables from the inter-corporate debts between the issuer and its subsidiaries.

The Project & Project Finance team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Pururaj Bhar, Partner; with support from Abhishek Khatri, Principal Associate; Soumya Khurana, Associate; Aesha Shah, Associate; and Sonali Suresh, Associate.

The transaction was signed on 8th January, 2024 and Closed on 10th January, 2024.

