Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces the establishment of presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), UAE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) announced today the establishment of its presence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said, "Our establishment of presence in the UAE is a part of the Firm's larger strategic view of global practice and the United Arab Emirates as a thriving hub for global business. It shows our commitment to the region and its prospects for collaboration. The United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi specifically is a key focus for us with immense potential and growth opportunities. Particularly in view of the increasing co-operation between India and the UAE. We have received our commercial license to establish a presence in ADGM. This move would assist the Firm's domestic and international clientele."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, "We extend our congratulations to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas on receiving their commercial licence and welcome them into ADGM's vibrant community. ADGM has consistently led in fostering a comprehensive ecosystem, boasting several prestigious law firms and consultancies from across the world within its international financial centre. As a leading law firm in India, CAM's global reputation, expertise and commitment to excellence will contribute to ADGM's ecosystem by further enhancing the depth and breadth of legal services available within the UAE and beyond."

ADGM is the international financial centre of the UAE's capital city, Abu Dhabi. Located across Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, it is one of the largest financial districts in the world with a diverse range of businesses, from sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, asset management, fintech, corporations and professional services firms.

Establishment of a presence in ADGM will give further impetus to CAM's international presence and will be a stepping-stone for CAM in the Middle East region. Increasing investment and expansion of presence of UAE based entities in India will make CAM their go to legal service provider for Indian law advice.

CAM Middle East will offer legal advice focusing on its Indian law expertise on commercial and corporate matters and Arbitration. It will leverage upon the highly reputed practice areas of CAM in Indian law. CAM intends to provide specialised legal services in, inter alia, investment funds, corporate, banking and finance, trusts, taxation laws, arbitration, mediation, financial regulatory, insolvency, anti-trust, insurance, technology, media & telecommunications, ESG and intellectual property.

CAM Middle East will have its office premises in ADGM at Al Sila Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

CAM Middle East will be led by a team of senior professionals including some who are in the process of relocating from India and others who are based in the region already.

With this announcement, CAM will have six offices in India and three international offices in in IFSC (GIFT City), Singapore and now ADGM (Abu Dhabi).

