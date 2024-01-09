Czech Republic Ambassador Eliska Zigova emphasizes broad agenda for talks in Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Ambassador of the Czech Republic Eliska Zigova expressed her anticipation for discussions that extend beyond traditional trade matters during her visit to Gandhinagar.

The Ambassador highlighted the multifaceted agenda, including international issues and collaborative efforts to address global challenges.

"We will discuss mostly trade; we will discuss international issues, how we can improve our planet's situation, energy, mobility, science, education, and innovation," stated Ambassador Zigova, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the talks planned during her visit.

Trade, being a central element of the discussions, signifies the shared interest of the Czech Republic and Gujarat in enhancing economic cooperation.

However, the ambassador's mention of international issues underscores the commitment to addressing broader challenges that impact the global community.

Issues such as sustainability, energy, and mobility are expected to feature prominently in the discussions, reflecting the shared responsibility of nations in working towards a more sustainable and interconnected world.

Collaboration in science, education, and innovation is also likely to be a focal point, emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange and technological advancements.

Ambassador Zigova's visit to Gandhinagar demonstrates the commitment to fostering a comprehensive and collaborative relationship between the Czech Republic and Gujarat.

As nations increasingly recognize the interconnected nature of global challenges, such discussions contribute to the collective efforts aimed at finding innovative solutions and building a more resilient and sustainable future.

The agenda reflects the shared values and aspirations of both entities, providing a platform for fruitful and impactful dialogue. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from 10 to 12 January 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit provides a platform for diplomatic dialogues and discussions that could pave the way for enhanced cooperation between various countries and India.

