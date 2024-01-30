D. E. Shaw India Sponsors Mobile Eye Healthcare Unit in Hyderabad in Partnership with Sightsavers India

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30: D. E. Shaw India Private Limited ("D. E. Shaw India") has sponsored the setup and operation of a mobile eye healthcare unit in Hyderabad in partnership with Sightsavers India, a developmental organization. The goal of the initiative is to increase access to primary eye healthcare services for underserved communities residing in and around Hyderabad.

Sightsavers India has equipped the mobile unit with a range of eye care services, including vision testing, eye exams, and provision of prescription eyeglasses in collaboration with Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute ("PVRI"), a not-for-profit eye hospital in Hyderabad.

The mobile unit was inaugurated at D. E. Shaw India's Hyderabad office in Jubilee Hills by members of the firm's Operating Committee. Prasanna Kumar from Sightsavers India and Dr. Vijay Kiran Sarvepally from the PVRI group of hospitals were present at the time of inauguration.

Chaitanya Gorrepati, a managing director and a member of D. E. Shaw India's Operating Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee said, "We support a variety of social initiatives to give back and engage with our community. Timely availability of eye care could contribute to reducing cases of preventable vision loss. We are glad to partner with Sightsavers India on this initiative and hope our efforts will contribute to bringing quality eye care services to the doorsteps of those in need."

Prasanna Kumar, Sightsavers India said, "Sightsavers India is pleased to launch a mobile eye healthcare unit in Hyderabad with support from D. E. Shaw India. The unit will be equipped with all essential eyecare equipment and staffed with trained personnel. It will tour in and around Hyderabad, reaching out to people with limited or no access to quality eye care. Additionally, the unit will facilitate early detection and management of common and critical eye health conditions."

