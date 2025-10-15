D. Randhawa and Gurleen Chopra Launch Skincare Product CWG

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Renowned actress and acclaimed fitness coach Gurleen Chopra, who has positively transformed the lives of thousands through her wellness counseling, has now ventured into the skincare industry. Teaming up with fitness expert D. Randhawa, she has launched a new beauty and skincare line, CWG (Confidence With Grace) focused on providing natural solutions for common skin concerns such as pigmentation, facial hair, and acne.

The product lineup under CWG includes a face wash, serum, and sunscreen cream, all designed to enhance skin health using scientifically researched, nature-based ingredients.

A Star-Studded Launch Event

At the grand launch event, celebrated music composer Daboo Malik graced the occasion as the chief guest and extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to both Gurleen and D. Randhawa for their new venture.

Speaking at the launch, Gurleen Chopra emphasised the importance of skincare in modern urban life.

"Every day, our skin is exposed to pollution, heat, and stress - all of which make it dry, dull, and lifeless. That's why, after every face wash, I recommend using 4-5 drops of the CWG Hyaluronic Acid Radiance Serum. It instantly hydrates, softens, and brightens your skin.

For best results, apply it twice a day - once in the morning after washing your face, and again at night before bedtime. Always use the complete trio - CWG Hyper-Pigmentation Face Wash, CWG Hyaluronic Acid Radiance Serum, and CWG Lumeshield Trio Sunscreen - for optimal benefits. Each drop of serum actively begins healing your skin from within."

D. Randhawa highlighted the dedication and research behind the brand:

"CWG has been created with love and careful research. From face wash to sunscreen to our day & night serums, every product has been thoroughly tested and refined to suit all age groups.

Whether you're dealing with pimples, acne, blackheads, or dull skin, our combination skincare system is designed to gently and effectively heal and rejuvenate your skin."

Gurleen Chopra also shared the emotional and spiritual inspiration that led to the creation of CWG:

"CWG is blessed by the guidance of five spiritual mentors. It all began with D. Randhawa, who first inspired me to launch a skincare line.

After the success of our GC Diet Program, which has helped over 200,000 people globally through natural nutrition, we realized it was time to take the next step.

CWG stands for Confidence With Grace - because true confidence comes when we feel beautiful and healthy, both inside and out."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor