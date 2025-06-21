D Y Patil Deemed to be University Shines Among India's Best with Platinum Band Distinction in OBE Rankings 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: In a significant move toward strengthening academic quality and aligning education with global benchmarks, R. World Institutional Ranking has officially released the much-awaited OBE Rankings 2025. As India advances in its educational transformation journey, the outcome- based approach to education has become more vital than evershifting the focus from traditional teaching methods to measurable student competencies and real- world impact. In this year's rankings D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai earned prestigious recognition in the Platinum Band for Academic Excellence in Outcome-Based Education, reaffirming its commitment to future-ready learning and innovation.

The genesis of D Y Patil Deemed to be University is deeply rooted in the visionary leadership of Padmashree Recipient Dr. D. Y. Patil, a distinguished educationist and philanthropist. Recognizing the transformative power of education, Dr. D Y Patil embarked on a mission to make quality learning accessible to all segments of society. His unwavering commitment led to the establishment of numerous educational institutions that have become pillars of academic excellence.

Building upon the visionary legacy of Dr. D. Y. Patil is the University's Chancellor, Dr. Vijay D. Patil, who has transformed challenges into opportunities, championing the power of education to shape lives. His journey has been one of passion and purpose, rooted in a deep commitment to creating a better world for generations to come and turning dreams into realities. With an unwavering commitment to education, innovation, and community development, Dr.Patil has carved a remarkable legacy that inspires us all. Under his dynamic leadership, the DY Patil Deemed to be University has scaled unprecedented heights, achieving an A++ rating in the NAAC 3rd Cycle with an impressive CGPA of 3.59.

Dr.Patil's global educational journey and achievements include being honored with the prestigious Robert Stable Alumni Medal. Very recently, he was also conferred an Honorary Post Doctorate & Bharat Samman Award by École Superieure Robert De Sorbon, France for his contribution in the area of Education & Healthcare. Dr.Vijay Patil has recently been selected as the Australian Alumni Champion of Western India 2025 by the Australian Consulate General in Mumbai. This prestigious recognition celebrates his remarkable leadership 7 contribution towards advancing education, as well as his continued commitment to excellence, inspired by global learning.

DY Patil Education Group provides education from KG to PhD, encompassing schools and higher education institutions that ensure a seamless academic journey for students at every stage of their learning.

A cornerstone of the University's vision is the Center of Excellence, a world-class facility designed by renowned UK architects Fosters & Partners. This state-of-the-art building, which has earned Platinum LEED certification by the US Green Council Building, serves as a hub for interdisciplinary learning & innovation.

The University offers a robust array of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Ph.D. Programs in diverse disciplines, like health Sciences, technology, management, public health, architecture, law, hospitality & many more. The University has also introduced innovative programmes in diverse fields such as humanities, creative studies, actuarial science, defense and strategy, and psychology. These interdisciplinary courses are designed to equip students with critical thinking, analytical skills, and a global perspective, helping them adapt to the rapidly changing world. By embracing both traditional disciplines and emerging areas of study, the university offers a unique learning environment, that fosters creativity and prepares students for future challenges. The university continues to innovate with new programs in Environmental Sustainability, Banking & Finance, Sports & Exercise Sciences, Management, Forensic Science, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Machine Learning, Robotics, Nanoscience & Technology, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Computer Engineering, Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics, Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Business Analytics, Animation & Mass Media, Visual Arts, Product Design, Interior Design, and many more, reflecting its commitment to evolving with the global education landscape.

The university also has a state-of-the-art simulation lab. From being India's first Comprehensive Medical Simulation Laboratory to being India's busiest Medical Simulation Laboratory training around 1000 plus undergraduate & postgraduate students each month. Our faculties at the Sim Lab are trained by faculty from the Mayo Clinic USA.

Further enhancing its academic environment, DY Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai has fully digitalised libraries, with the Knowledge Resource Centre database developed on Library Management Software, E Resources, providing seamless access to academic resources, efficient cataloging, circulation, and user management.

Strengthening its global footprint, DY Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai has an international collaboration with Harvard Business School Online. This partnership brings the Harvard experience into a digital realm, providing students, faculty, and alumni access to world-class courses with Harvard Business School Online faculty, case-based learning, and cutting-edge teaching tools, offering a prestigious edge to their education.

Complementing the efforts of Chancellor & President Dr. Vijay D. Patil is Dr Shivani Vijay Patil, the Pro-Chancellor and Vice-President of the University, whose strategic guidance and leadership have been pivotal in advancing the university's academic excellence and fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation. Dr Shivani Patil's commitment to empowering students, especially female students, and her advocacy for a holistic approach to education have further strengthened the university's mission of developing well-rounded individuals prepared to make meaningful contributions to society.

The University's impact extends beyond academia. The DY Patil Hospital and Research Center, a 1,660-bed NABH-certified charitable hospital, stands as a testament to Dr. Vijay D Patil's philanthropic vision. His visionary Dr. Vijay Patil Yojana has already supported over 100,500 patients, offering critical medical services free of charge. The hospital actively participates in government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Jeevandayi Yojana, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches the most marginalized sections of society where thousands have benefited.

Dr. Patil's passion for sports is manifested through the establishment of the D Y Patil Sports Academy and Stadium, which has earned global recognition. Inaugurated in 2008, the stadium has hosted prestigious international tournaments including the IPL, FIFA U-17 World Cup, AFC Women's Asian Cup, ISL Football League, etc. The stadium is ranked as one of the top cricket venues worldwide and has been lauded for its world-class infrastructure.

In collaboration with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Dr. Patil launched the SRT 10 Global Cricket Academy, providing holistic training programs for young athletes. His association with the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy further reflects his dedication to nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level.

Complementing Dr.Vijay D Patil's sporting initiatives is the Human High-Performance Centre under the School of Sports, Exercise & Nutrition Sciences. This facility enables students to conduct precise cardiopulmonary graded exercise tests and submaximal tests. This Centre plays a vital role in supporting academic research while fostering an environment where students gain practical, hands-on experience in sports science.

D Y Patil Deemed to be University, Navi Mumbai, has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence and holistic institutional development. Its progressive presence across multiple prestigious evaluationsincluding the Green Rankings, Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW) Rankings, and Academic Rankings by R. World Institutional Ranking - is a testament to its forward-thinking approach and sustained performance in diverse areas of higher education. This latest recognition in the Platinum Band of the OBE Rankings further underscores the university's dedication to delivering outcome-driven, student-centric education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor