D2C E-commerce firm India Shoppe registers a CAGR of 22 per cent from 2013 - 2022

IndiaShoppe, an emerging D2C E-commerce firm dealing in health and wellness products based on Ayurveda, today announced that it has registered a Compound Annual Growth Rate of approximately 22 per cent since F.Y 2013 to 2022 with markets across the country especially in the cities like Jaipur, Baroda, Nasik, Madurai and Guwahati.

Established in 2013, India Shoppe offers premium wellness products by bringing together the benefits of integrated supply-chain and logistics-management besides the production of Ayurvedic-products. Owing to its vast product range in the beauty, lifestyle, health and wellness segments, the company's total-size is expected to reach INR 2000 crores by 2025.

The idea of launching India Shoppe was to create a brand with mass-market appeal, targeting the middle and upper middle income groups or the aspiring-segment of the society.

Talking about their exceptional growth even during these COVID times, Rajesh Chandan, Founder and Managing Director, India Shoppe revealed, "It is a matter of great satisfaction that India Shoppe has been growing steadily in terms of, entering new territories, market position, product offering and revenue generation. During the period of 2020-22, even the COVID pandemic didn't hamper our growth-rate. We've gathered tremendous response from our customers across the country and going forward we would continue adding to our product portfolio as per our customer requirements and feedback while continuing to work on the D2C model."

Since 2013, India Shoppe has grown steadily, with 646 pick-up centres and fifty-one stores which operate under COCO and COFO Models in the Metros and various Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities/ towns across 27 states in India. Along with increasing penetration across the country, India Shoppe is also exploring opportunities to expand to the neighbouring countries.

The D2C firm is adding a sanitary-pad, a mouth-wash, a neutralizing antacid capsule, a relieving head-balm and a smooth & speedy shoe-shiner to its bouquet of products, based on customer feedback and market study.

India Shoppe made its foray into the retail-market in July'13, with a state of the art e-commerce portal, followed by its maiden showroom in Chennai. The company deals in Health, Wellness & Nutrition, Skin-Care, Oral-Care, Hair-Care, Cleaners and Home Products for the daily needs of most households. It has developed its private labels, under the brand names "ON & ON, ELEMENTS Wellness, Aahar, Neustar, Mi Home care & Indi-Agro".

The company's distribution and logistics are streamlined & their stores and warehouses are well networked to serve the organization's requirements. With a vision to grow further and to be a large value creator, the company is eyeing to expand & grow the scale of operations by setting-up more stores & pick-up Centre's for prompt deliveries and also invest in new product-lines and technology.

