D2C Ecommerce, India's first multi-D2C brand online platform, Acquires leading lifestyle electronics brand HiLife from Hungama

New Delhi [India], March 28 (/BusinessWire India): D2C Ecommerce, a homegrown multi-D2C brand online platform has acquired leading lifestyle electronics brand 'HiLife from Hungama'. Through this acquisition, D2C Ecommerce will expand its offerings in the electronics segment which includes smart wearables, headphones, fitness trackers and LED televisions. The young ecommerce startup had recently launched India's first Smart LED TV with two remotes, for both old and young generation, under its electronics brand D2CVISION.

HiLife' is a leading electronics brand that offers lifestyle products to enhance the users' entertainment experience. Guided by its erstwhile parent company Hungama Digital's philosophy of innovation, these products combine technology with ergonomics, to provide elegantly designed electronics accessories at affordable prices. The entire range includes products that enhance the entertainment experience of users, making it more immersive and real. The products come with a 1-year free subscription of Hungama Music and Hungama Play. Recently, HiLife partnered with Bollywood Hungama for the Style Icons Awards, on 24-Mar- 23. HiLife will continue to do such branding partnerships with Bollywood Hungama in future as well.

Commenting on the acquisition announcement, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, shared, "In the past few years, Hilife from Hungama has become a leading brand in digital entertainment products. D2C Ecommerce, with its robust experience in the segment, will add even more value to the brand creating a unique and compelling proposition for consumers. We thank all our customers for making HiLife a success as we continue to support the brand."

Commenting on the acquisition announcement, Msh Gupta, CEO and Founder, D2C Ecommerce shared, "Indian consumers are increasingly aspiring for technology lifestyle products and this segment has immense potential for growth. Hungama HiLife's promise of delivering exceptional digital entertainment products at affordable prices tie in very well with D2C Ecommerce's philosophy of providing 'Aspirational products at Affordable prices' for consumers looking to get a superior, yet affordable experience."

The electronics accessories market has been growing rapidly over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for lifestyle electronics accessories and the proliferation of internet-connected devices. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for electronics accessories, especially countries like China and India. One of the major drivers of the electronics accessories market is the increasing consumer demand for technology-enabled devices that offer a high level of convenience and functionality.

In terms of distribution channels, online sales channels are gaining traction, owing to the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay. In addition, brick-and-mortar retail stores are also playing a significant role in the electronics accessories market. Overall, the electronics accessories market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for electronic devices and the need for related accessories. This market offers significant opportunities for compes to innovate and develop new products that can cater to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

D2C Ecommerce is expanding its reach and entering offline channels as part of its expansion strategy. The company is offering a Multi-D2C Brand Franchise Partnership Program, under the business name D2C Mall, that is designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs build a successful business in their own region. Franchise partners will have access to the proven business model, multi-category product bouquet to sell, brand marketing content featuring celebrities for promotion, expert training, and ongoing support to help establish and grow the franchise business. Partners will also benefit from the robust media and PR capabilities of D2C Ecommerce. Selected Franchise partners will get a chance to meet and greet with the celebrities, during the inaugural launch event of respective franchises.

