D2C Fast fashion brand 'RIGO' Expands Offline Presence in Delhi; with 12+ New Stores Planned for 2025

New Delhi [India], February 11: With a legacy of over a decade now, the fast fashion brand RIGO is taking its offline expansion to the next level with the launch of its flagship 1,000 sq. ft. store in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, following the successful debut of its first company-owned store in Hauz Khas in August 2024. Strengthening its retail footprint, RIGO is now available in 20+ standalone Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) across India.

Founded in the year 2012, RIGO is estimated to bring its trendsetting collections closer to customers, the brand plans to open 10-12 new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in 2025, a mix of company-owned and franchise stores. This expansion not only enhances accessibility for fashion-forward shoppers but also presents a lucrative opportunity for potential franchise investors looking to join a fast-growing apparel brand.

This strategic move signals a new chapter for RIGO, which has been a leading player in India's e-commerce fashion space. With its increasing offline presence, the brand aims to bridge the gap between digital convenience and the in-store shopping experience, offering customers a chance to engage with the products in a more tactile and immersive environment.

"Our vision has always been to make high-quality, trend-driven fashion accessible to everyone, whether online or offline," said Anubhav Gupta, Managing Partner at RIGO. "With this expansion, we're not just opening stores, but building an experience where customers can engage with our brand in a more personal way. The demand for affordable, stylish, and inclusive fashion is growing, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this shift."

RIGO; A fast growing name in Indian fashion

Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, RIGO has rapidly become a household name in India's fast fashion industry, especially in men's tees, co-ords, shirts, and hoodies. With a strong presence on e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, and TataCliq, the brand has built a loyal customer base that appreciates its blend of core essentials and Gen Z-inspired trends.

Currently, 65% of RIGO's sales come from men's casualwear, while womenswear is a growing segment that the brand aims to expand further. As part of its commitment to inclusivity, RIGO also offers a Plus Size collection with fashion-forward styles up to 5XL, ensuring a wider range of options for diverse body types.

With a strong track record of digital success and now a rapidly growing offline presence, RIGO is setting the stage for nationwide retail expansion.

About RIGO

Established in 2012, RIGO is a homegrown fashion brand known for its versatile and trend-driven apparel. The brand has built a strong presence across leading e-commerce platforms, including Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, and TataCliq. RIGO's product portfolio primarily focuses on men's casualwear, while its womenswear segment continues to expand. The brand also emphasises size inclusivity, offering fashion-forward styles up to 5XL.

With a decade-long presence in the Indian fashion market, RIGO is now strengthening its offline retail strategy. The brand has expanded into standalone Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across key locations, bringing its collections closer to a broader audience.

By integrating digital and physical retail, RIGO continues to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, reinforcing its position in India's fast fashion landscape.

To explore RIGO's collections and to know more, visit www.rigo.in.

