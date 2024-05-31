Daaji to speak at the United Nations on the International Day of Yoga and the World Bank headquarters on Global Wellness

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31: The Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission - Revered Daaji is on tour in the United States in the wake of the hugely successful Global Spirituality Conference that was hosted at Kanha, Hyderabad, the global headquarters of Heartfulness. The first leg of his tour to UAE and UK saw an upsurge of interest in heartfulness as an effective tool for creating inner peace, a prerequisite to world peace. During his visit to the US, Daaji will be honored with official proclamations from the governors of Georgia and California in recognition of his contributions that promote meditation, wellness, and holistic living. He has also been invited as one of the keynote speakers at the United Nations International Day of Yoga program in New York, NY on 21st June. On yet another prestigious note, Daaji will address senior officials and employees at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on 24th June.

In addition to these honors, a string of other significant events is slated wherein Daaji has been invited to participate in significant global events, reflecting the international recognition of his leadership in the field of meditation and his efforts to promote peace and well-being worldwide.

Proclamation in Atlanta

On June 3rd, the Governor of Georgia will issue a proclamation in Atlanta, acknowledging the impact of Heartfulness and Daaji's work in fostering mental and spiritual well-being across the state and beyond. This event will highlight the significant role that Heartfulness practices play in enhancing the quality of life for individuals and communities.

Proclamation in California

On June 8th, the Governor of California will issue a proclamation acknowledging and felicitating Daaji furthering the importance of Heartfulness meditation in promoting peace, balance, and holistic health and honoring Daaji's contribution to this spiritual cause.

Event at the United Nations International Day of Yoga

This prestigious event brings together global leaders, yoga practitioners, and wellness experts to celebrate the profound impact of yoga on physical, mental, and spiritual health. Daaji will share insights on the integration of Heartfulness meditation with yoga practices to enhance inner peace and well-being.

Event at the World Bank Headquarters

This event is part of the World Bank's initiative to promote holistic health and wellness among its staff. Daaji will discuss the role of Heartfulness meditation in promoting holistic wellness to improve the quality of life globally, which also aligns with the vision of the World Bank.

Additionally, Daaji will conduct transformative experiential Heartfulness meditation sessions at various locations in the USA.

Event at Ambaji Shakti Mandir

On June 1st and 2nd at the Ambaji Shakti Mandir in Atlanta, Daaji will conduct three meditation sessions. This highly anticipated event will introduce thousands of seekers to the profound practice of Heartfulness meditation. Participants will have the unique opportunity to experience the calming and transformative benefits of Heartfulness meditation firsthand. For details and registration: http://hfn.link/shakti

In conversation with Rev. Richard Burdick

On June 5th, Daaji will engage in conversation with Rev. Richard Burdick on his revolutionary book "Spiritual Anatomy" at Unity Church, North Atlanta, and this will be followed by a transformative meditation session with yogic Transmission. For details and registration: http://hfn.li/unity

18th Annual Convention of American Telugu Association

On June 9th, the American Telugu Association (ATA) at its 18th Annual Convention at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) will honor Daaji and as part of this convention, there will also be a special interview of Daaji with the renowned American TV journalist Kiran Carrie Chetry. For details and registration: https://hfn.li/meetdaaji

About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of contemplative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom-one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to cultivate contentment, inner calm, compassion, courage, and clarity, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easy-to-adopt practices for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools, colleges, corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.

