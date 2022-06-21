Daawat decides to celebrate a day for Biryani, of Biryani, by Biryani on 3rd July 2022

LT Foods, a Consumer Food Company's flagship brand Daawat Basmati Rice has created a unique occasion for Biryani lovers across the World by celebrating July 3rd, 2022 as World's 1st Biryani Day across the globe.

Daawat Basmati Rice is providing an opportunity to all the Biryani lovers to express their adoration for this dish that has distinctive Indian flavours, but still enjoys universalized appeal across countries and cultures. This day calls for Biryani Lovers across the world to celebrate this exemplary dish by enjoying Biryani with their friends and family in their own inimitable ways and keep the Biryani mania going.

Many of the popular dishes from multiple cuisines have their own dedicated day. This has inspired Daawat Basmati Rice to coin the 'World Biryani Day' to celebrate the world's most favourite dish.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Kumar Arora, Managing Director & CEO, LT Foods Ltd. said, "Biryani is more than a product, it is celebration of being together. The love for Biryani is truly universal cutting across countries & cultures, transcending all age groups. As one of the leading Global Basmati Rice brands, Daawat believes Biryani should have a special day, an occasion to celebrate this delectable iconic dish, an appetite for which can almost never be satiated. LT Foods is committed to facilitate the consumers to celebrate the Biryani Day with its flagship variant Daawat Biryani and recently launced Daawat Biryani Kit. Biryani Day ko aaiye, jashn ke iss din ko biryani ke saath banaiyein aur manaiyein."

To create awareness of the World Biryani Day, Daawat Basmati Rice will be launching an extensive 360 degree multi-country digital campaign supported by a television & radio campaign, an outdoor and an influencer both national and regional marketing initiative, which will all culminate on the 3rd of July with on ground events as well.

Daawat Basmati Rice is the finest Basmati and it is available across 60 countries. The premium heirloom rice grain is aged to perfection with unmatched aroma and rich flavours making the Biryani made from Daawat a total standout. Daawat has also recently launched a Biryani Kit for the convenience of cooking authentic & delicious Biryani at home in three distinct variants Hyderabadi, Kolkata, and Lucknowi.

LT Foods Ltd. (NSE: DAAWAT, BSE: 532783), LT Foods is into Consumer Food business for the last 70 years, a leading player in the specialty rice and rice food products and organic business across the globe, delivering the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 60 countries.

The Company portfolio includes a range of power brands that include Daawat- one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal- North America's no. 1 Basmati player and other regional leading brands.

The Company is also proudly expanding its organic play by supplying organic food ingredients to leading businesses as well as offering organic staples to consumers in markets across the globe. The Company has consolidated revenue of around Rs 5,451 crore as on FY22.

The Company has an integrated "Farm to Fork" approach with well-entrenched Distribution Network with Global Supply Chain Hubs backed by Automated state-of-the art and strategically located Processing Units in India, the US and Europe, and a robust distribution network with 1300+ distributors across globe.

