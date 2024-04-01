Daawat's 'Chunoge Toh Farq Dikhega' OOH campaign cooks up excitement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 1: Daawat, renowned for its unparalleled quality and exquisite flavour of rice, recently launched its innovative OOH campaign aimed at not just promoting its brand but also engaging consumers in an unprecedented manner. The campaign's primary goal was to effectively convey the essence of its message "Chunoge Toh Farq Dikhega" through innovative outdoor hoardings placed strategically in both metro and smaller cities.

Daawat entrusted Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd. to create an ad that would compel people to sit up and take notice. Strategically executed in the bustling cities of Bangalore, Delhi, and Jaipur, this campaign captured the imagination of audiences with its ingenuity and impactful messaging.

https://youtu.be/u1_lPQ98nnk?si=h_WIRWvWMMYwDk6S

Positioned in high-traffic areas across these three cities, the billboards showcased captivating visuals featuring the Daawat brand logo alongside the impactful slogan "Chunoge Toh Farq Dikhega." Enhanced by a billowing smoke effect behind an illuminated biryani rice platter, the campaign left a lasting impression on passersby, evoking the irresistible allure of piping hot biryani.

Deepak Tawatia, DGM Marketing at Daawat, expressed his satisfaction with the campaign's impact, stating, "The campaign surpassed our expectations in terms of visibility and engagement, effectively conveying our brand message and garnering widespread attention. It served as a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to creativity and innovation in advertising, leaving an enduring impact on consumers across diverse markets. We extend our sincere appreciation to Khushi Advertising for their exceptional ideation and flawless execution of the campaign"

Vishnu Telang, CEO of Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd., remarked, "We are thrilled when clients like Daawat inspire us to don our creativity hats, crafting innovative twists that elevate excitement levels. The campaign yielded exceptional results, sparking significant buzz and visibility in Bangalore, Delhi, and Jaipur. Traffic data indicates remarkable daily impressions, with an estimated 300,000 in Bangalore, 350,000 in Delhi, and 200,000 in Jaipur. The resounding success of this campaign epitomizes the power of innovative outdoor advertising in capturing audience attention and fostering brand awareness."

About Khushi

Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading ambient media agency. With a widespread presence across 34 cities, a dedicated team of 250+ professionals, and a 70+ operations team, Khushi Advertising is well-equipped to reach the right audience at the right time across dynamic and strategic avenues like airports, malls, cinemas, out-of-home (OOH) and corporate parks.

