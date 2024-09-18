Dabur Honey: A Healthy Alternative to Sugar

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: As health consciousness rises, more people are exploring wholesome sugar substitutes that offer nutritional benefits beyond just sweetening foods and drinks. One such excellent natural choice is Dabur honey.

The Growing Health Risks of Excess Sugar Intake

In the past few decades, excessive intake of added and processed sugars has been linked to rising rates of health problems like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and fatty liver globally. Here's a closer look at some of the ways that overloading on sugar can wreak havoc on health:

1. Weight Gain & Obesity

Regularly consuming high amounts of calorie-dense sugary treats like soda, candy, and baked goods can lead to gradual weight gain over time. The liver converts the surplus calories beyond what the body can use into triglycerides and store as body fat. In some, this may lead to weight gain and obesity, which may increase the risks for other illnesses over time.

2. Diabetes

When you regularly flood the body with an overload of sugary calories for many years, the cells may become resistant to the hormone insulin that's needed to allow blood sugar into the cells as fuel. To compensate, the pancreas keeps producing more and more insulin. This insulin resistance causes blood sugar levels to remain constantly high, eventually leading to type 2 diabetes in some.

3. Cardiovascular Damage

Excess sugar intake forces the body to work on overdrive to process the spike in blood glucose. Over years, this strains the heart and damages blood vessels. It may also lead to higher blood pressure, inflammation and unhealthy cholesterol changes that clog arteries. This gravely raises risks of cardiovascular issues, including heart attacks, strokes and peripheral vascular disease.

4. Tooth Decay

The bacteria present in dental plaque thrive when you regularly eat sugary sweets. They release acids that erode and demineralise the protective enamel layer on teeth. This rapidly spreads caries and cavities, causing tooth decay, pain, and eventual tooth loss.

Honey - A Smarter, Nutritious Alternative

Now, you might be wondering how honey can be a healthy alternative when it also contains sugar. So, let's get into the major benefits of honey over sugar.

a. Lower Glycemic Index

Though sweet, honey has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, gradually raising blood glucose levels. While sugar contains glucose, honey is filled with fructose. Fructose is processed by the body differently than glucose, primarily because it is metabolized in the liver. Consequently, the levels of blood sugar (glucose) do not increase as quickly following the intake of fructose when compared to other simple sugars.

b. Powerful Antioxidants

In addition to sugars, honey harbors various antioxidant polyphenols like flavonoids and phenolic acids, which play a role in fighting oxidative damage. If you replace sugar with honey, you will be able to strengthen your immune function and fight against various infections and ailments.

c. Prebiotics for Healthy Gut Flora

Honey possesses prebiotic oligosaccharides and enzymes that help nourish populations of good bacteria dwelling in the intestines. A robust microbiome translates to improved digestion, better absorption of food nutrients and heightened immune defence.

d. Traditionally know for Soothing Effects on Sore Throat

Multiple clinical studies validate honey's efficacy as beneficial in sore throat. Its thick, syrupy texture, demulcent properties, coat and protect the throat. People can also notice a reduction in throat pain associated with tonsillectomy after gurgling with honey.

e. Aids in Staying Fit

Despite having calories and carbohydrates, using honey moderately can help boost metabolism and aid in weight management. But portion control is still key.

f. Oral Benefits

Consuming honey moderately is reported to lower acidity in the mouth. So unlike sugar that may erodes enamel, honey can help support oral health by fighting bacterial overgrowth and acidity - provided good oral hygiene is maintained.

g. Skin and Hair Care Boon

Based on traditional applications, honey when used topically can help in maintaining good skin and hair health due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and hydrating properties. It adds shine to hair. Honey also works wonders as a natural moisturizer for soft, glowing skin.

Daburhoney provides a natural source of carbohydrates to fuel the body along with myriad of active compounds like antioxidants lacking in regular cane sugar that may nourish cells. Consumed in moderation, this golden elixir can help support sustained energy and stamina needed for an active life while promoting healthy weight management. With far-ranging benefits for the body, honey makes for a smarter, nutritive alternative to sugar.

Benefits of Honey are based on scientific data in public domain. The contents of this article are for information only and not a substitute for medical advice.

Healthy balanced diet and regular exercise play a key role in maintaining heart health, weight management and staying fit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor