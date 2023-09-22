Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award Organized by Akhilesh Singh Shines Bright with 'The Filmy Charcha' as Media Partner!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: The glittering world of Indian television shone even brighter on the 17th of September as the DadaSaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards Ceremony unfolded at Mumbai’s Hyatt Centric. With Filmy Charcha as the media partner and Rv Rising Entertainment as the social media partner, this night promised grand celebrations and unforgettable moments. Let’s take a closer look at the highlights of this star-studded event.

A Star-Studded Affair

The red carpet was ablaze with the presence of numerous celebrities, both from the television industry and beyond. The evening was graced by the presence of the iconic Bollywood actress, Mandakini Ji, who served as the Chief Guest for the event. Her aura added an extra layer of glamour to the already dazzling night.

Recognizing Excellence

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the announcement of the awards. Adil Khan Durrani was crowned the “Most Popular Actor of the Year,” a testament to his talent and the love of his fans. Former Director of the popular show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” Malav Rajda, and his on-screen partner Priya Ahuja Rajda, won the prestigious “Best Jodi of the Year” award, a reflection of their remarkable chemistry.

Musical Excellence

The magic of music was not overlooked at this event. Deepti Sadhwani’s “Best Music Video of the Year” award for “Jatt Bolda,” sung by Jassi and produced by Mika Singh, celebrated the fusion of talent that brings music to life on our screens.

Outstanding Performances

Television has become a platform for exceptional acting talent, and this year’s awards rightly recognized this. Akshay Kharodia’s portrayal in the TV show “Pandya Store” earned him the title of “Best Actor of the Year.” Adnan Khan, for his role in “Katha Ankahee,” also clinched the title of “Best Actor of the Year.” These actors’ dedication to their craft shines brightly.

Behind the Scenes Brilliance

It’s not just the actors who make television shows come alive; the writers, composers, and creators play an equally vital role. Danish Alfaaz was honored with the “Best Actor, Composer, and Writer of the Year” award, acknowledging his multifaceted talent and contribution to the industry.

Empowering Women in Entertainment

The event also celebrated the accomplishments of talented actresses. Sangeeta Kapure was crowned the “Best Actress of the Year” for her outstanding performance in “Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke.” This recognition highlights the vital role women continue to play in Indian television.

A ’athering of Notable Personalities

The event was not just about the awards; it was also a gathering of some of the most influential personalities in the industry. Twinkle Kapoor, Khushboo Khan, Rishikesh Chury Singer, Urmila Sharma, Khushi Mukherjee, and many others graced the occasion with their presence. Their support and encouragement continue to inspire the next generation of talent.

International Flair

The DadaSaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards also extended its recognition to international talent. Sumon Hossain, representing Bangladesh, was present at the event, emphasizing the global appeal of Indian television.

Acknowledging Contributions

It’s important not to forget the driving forces behind the scenes. Dhadak Kamgar Union Chief Hon Abhijeet Rane and Akhilesh Singh, Founder Chairman of Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Organization, were among the esteemed guests. Their contributions to the industry have been invaluable in nurturing and promoting talent.

A Night to Remember

The DadaSaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards 2023 was not just an awards ceremony; it was a celebration of the creativity and talent that make Indian television a source of joy for millions. As the industry continues to evolve, these awards serve as a reminder of the dedication and hard work that go into creating memorable shows and performances.

This year’s DadaSaheb Phalke Indian Television Awards Ceremony was a spectacular affair filled with glitz, glamour, and recognition. It celebrated the best in Indian television, from talented actors and actresses to the creative minds behind the scenes. As we look forward to another year of exciting television, we can’t help but applaud the winners and all those who make the world of Indian television a remarkable and unforgettable experience for viewers across the nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor