Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 Celebrated Excellence Of Cinema With Acer and Renault

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 recognizes the brilliance of Indian Cinema while continuing the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema. The award ceremony celebrated the most awaited occasion of the year with crème de la crème of the film fraternity.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 celebrated the brilliance of cinema with resounding success on the 20th of February. The annual award ceremony felicitated the best creative minds in the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke (The Father of Indian Cinema). The grand gala was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Evolution as the theme. With musical performances by Javed Ali, Sukhwinder Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. It also featured a wonderful cultural dance performance, along with a spectacular acrobatic performance. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale. Seasoned actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour. The evergreen Moushumi Chatterjee was felicitated for her Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry, with K.J. Yesudas being lauded for his Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry.

Shah Rukh Khan bagged the coveted Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in Jawan, while Rani Mukherjee took home Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Jawan, the blockbuster that made waves all around the world, was awarded Best Film. Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively coveted with the Critics Best Actor and Critics Best Actress Awards. Nayanthara bagged the Most Versatile Actress of the Year award for her exceptional contribution in 2023. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikrant Massey and Adah Sharma were also among the felicitated attendees.

For 2024, Acer and Renault were the Official Powered By Partners for DPIFF.

Acer: Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software, and services will fuse to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Acer has pioneered the global technological landscape, combining innovation with an intuition for consumer needs. Designing cutting-edge optical, sensory, and display technology for gamers across the world, the corporation has revolutionized the gaming experience altogether. Never before has the virtual world felt so tactile. Acer is also dedicated to meeting the niche requirements of markets such as education, content creation, and more. By implementing state-of-the-art research, the company aspires to create smart solutions in fields such as medical, public health systems, air monitoring, and water quality.

Renault, a historic mobility brand and pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, has always developed innovative vehicles. With the ‘Renaulution' strategic plan, Renault has embarked on an ambitious, value-generating transformation moving towards a more competitive, balanced and electrified range. Its ambition is to embody modernity and innovation in technology, energy and mobility services in the automotive industry and beyond. Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Renault India also has a widespread presence of close to 430+ sales and 490+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop on Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India's only independent international film festival. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The organization believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are art forms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

