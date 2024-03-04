Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 celebrated the evolution of cinema with co-powered by partners

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, held on February 20th, honoured outstanding contributions to cinema across the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry, and International Film Fraternity. This prestigious ceremony commemorates the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, the pioneer of Indian Cinema. Luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra graced the occasion, making it a memorable and star-studded affair.

The occasion was a glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Evolution as the theme. With musical performances by Javed Ali, Sukhwinder Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. It also featured a wonderful cultural dance performance, along with a spectacular acrobatic performance. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale. Seasoned actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour. The evergreen Moushumi Chatterjee was felicitated for her Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry, with K.J. Yesudas being coveted for his Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry.

Shah Rukh Khan bagged the coveted Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in Jawan, while Rani Mukherjee took home Best Actress for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Jawan, the blockbuster that made waves all around the world, was awarded Best Film. Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan respectively coveted with the Critics Best Actor and Critics Best Actress Awards. Nayanthara bagged the Most Versatile Actress of the Year award for her exceptional contribution in 2023. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vikrant Massey and Adah Sharma were also among the felicitated attendees.

For 2024, Acer and Renault were the Official Co-Powered By Partners for DPIFF.

Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water - Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water is a flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, confident, progressive, and inspiring individual who embodies self-belief. The brand has been inspiring young India through its communication around the philosophy of "It's Our Life. We Live It Large."

JioMart - At JioMart, the goal is to make shopping easier, faster, and more convenient than ever before for customers. The mission to build a trustworthy online marketplace offering the widest range of products across the country is pursued with commitment. With a proven user experience and reliable services, customers in India can expect a trusted and hassle-free one-stop-shop for all their shopping needs across various categories such as Electronics, Grocery, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, etc.

Haier - Haier India is a 100 percent subsidiary of Haier Group, a fast-growing consumer durables company. Haier is the world's No. 1 brand of Major Appliances for 13 consecutive years*, recognized by Euromonitor International. The company initiated its commercial operations in India in January 2004 and offers a wide range of products across categories like Refrigerators, Air conditioners, Washing Machines, Wine Cellars, Deep Freezers, Water Heaters, LED TVs, Commercial Air Conditioners, Kitchen Appliances and Small appliances like Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

SELECTED HOMME - Based in Denmark, SELECTED HOMME is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies. We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a main focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With SELECTED you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. SELECTED India currently has 23 stores and 127 shop-in-shops spread across the country. SELECTED is available online with www.selectedhomme.in and present with leading online partners.

Together, these 'Co-powered By' brands enriched the ceremony of DPIFF Awards 2024, contributing to an unforgettable celebration of cinematic achievement.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India's only independent international film festival. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The organization believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are art forms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, you may visit www.dpiff.in

