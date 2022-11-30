Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival hosted a Philanthropic Food Distribution Campaign

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Set its Food Distribution Campaign in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra, November 30: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival executed the first of its ten planned CSR activities for the year. On Monday, the 28th of November, DPIFF organised a Food Distribution Campaign at a BMC school where mid-day meals were distributed to 1000 underprivileged students.

The CSR activities of DPIFF have always endeavoured to give back to society in an attempt to combat global crises such as world hunger, sanitation as well as climate change. When it comes to the issue of starvation, there is no question about the fact that every human being deserves to be able to feed themselves in a dignified manner according to basic human rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Undoubtedly, poverty is one of the main reasons behind hunger, and it is a matter of economy that unfortunately cannot be reversed overnight.

Nevertheless, it is true that every effort counts. DPIFF has been marshalling the sustainability movement for years now, spearheading environmental and social campaigns with an arsenal of CSR activities that make real impacts each year. With the “We For World Foundation” registered under Niti Aayog, the team implemented a Food Distribution Campaign which provided mid-day to 1,000 students of the BMC school. For the purpose of food safety and hygiene, the food was arranged from ISKCON temple.

The Food Distribution Drive was conducted with the Support of DPIFF 2023’s Telecast Partner – Sony Tv and Streaming Partner – ZEE5. In association with MapmyIndia, Blue Star, Haldiram’s, Max Life Insurance and IIFL Finance. Tourism Partner: Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Punjab Tourism and Chhattisgarh Tourism. The Brand Representatives extended their warm support in the execution of Food Distribution Drive Initiative.

The event took place on Monday, the 28th of November which was attended by Actress Manisha Koirala, Anil Mishra – MD of DPIFF, Abhishek Mishra – CEO of DPIFF, brand representatives from Amway, Prestige and Haldiram’s alongwith other dignitaries who wished to unite in order to strive towards a brighter future. Such initiatives by DPIFF in the past have never failed to leave their mark, and have been duly appreciated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji.

Every year, DPIFF organises events geared towards spreading awareness about environmental and social issues. The platform is notable in the world of cinema for carrying on the legacy of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, whose filmmaking was rooted in the traditions of unity, family, and harmony. In the same way, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival also wishes to bring people together to create a better future for the planet which we all call home.

