Dagard Eyes Growth in India: Offering Cleanroom solutions to Pharma and Healthcare sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Dagard, a major French actor in insulating solutions and controlled atmospheres, is set to participate in the French Healthcare Days 2024 programme organised by Business France India - The Trade Commission of France in India between 17 - 19 September, marking its interest to enter the Indian market. During this event, Baudoin Feugere des Forts, Head of Exports, will be in India to engage in B2B meetings with key players in the Indian market.

Known for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and installing innovative and sustainable solutions globally, Dagard has been a trusted name specially in cold rooms since 1951. The company, now part of Purever Industries since 2018, is known as a specialist in cleanrooms that prevent microbiological, chemical, particulate, and molecular contamination. Its capacity for innovation, its R&D teams, and the quality and reliability of its products and services has enabled, numerous projects in life sciences, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Tackling Cleanroom Challenges

Industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, hospitals, and laboratories in India face significant contamination risks. These sectors need reliable construction systems to maintain controlled environments. Cleanrooms, comprising partitions, ceilings, doors, and glazing, must adhere to stringent standards to ensure optimal air quality, temperature, humidity, and pressure. Dagard's solutions are crafted to prevent external contamination, eliminate internal contamination, and ensure easy cleaning, making them perfect for these sensitive sectors.

Dagard's Cutting-Edge Solutions

Dagard offers a diverse range of innovative, sustainable solutions designed to address the challenges of sensitive sectors, ensuring insulation, watertightness, cleanliness, and more. Their Ultra-Clean and Controlled Environment ranges are highly acclaimed in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Ultra-Clean Range: Provides a watertight enclosure to protect people and products. The modular and removable panels offer a smooth, flush surface, making them ideal for high-quality cleanrooms. This range includes panels, doors, partitions, wicket doors, pass-throughs, and cloakroom furniture, complying with international standards and suitable for sensitive applications.

Controlled Environment Range: An economical and easy-to-install solution for environments with moderate requirements. Comprising semi-flush elements, it offers great design and installation flexibility, ensuring simple and effective cleaning.

Both ranges feature panels with an injected or glued core between two facings, available in various versions and finishes to suit all configurations.

Dedicated Customer Support

Dagard employs over 400 professionals dedicated to the design, manufacture, marketing, and installation of its products. The company provides custom support at every project stage, from consultation to delivery and after-sales. With extensive experience and expertise, Dagard positions itself as a designer of cleanrooms, developing innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs. The R&D teams invest over 80,000 hours annually in developing bespoke solutions, while more than 250,000 hours are devoted to installation. Dagard also offers post-installation support to ensure performance and durability.

Showcasing Expertise in Diverse Projects

Dagard's innovation and expertise have led to numerous projects in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Notably, the Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Centre (C2N) at Paris Saclay, a leading European center for nanoscience and nanotechnologies, the C2N brings together the Photonics and Nanostructures (LPN) laboratories and the Fundamental Electronics Institute (IEF). The project involves 3,300 sqm of cleanrooms and 600 pieces of equipment. Dagard was chosen for the envelope, including 4,900 sqm of vertical panels, 3,300 sqm of ceilings, various doors, glazing, a cold room, and SAS control, with a budget of EUR2,445,200 excluding VAT.

Dagard's participation in French Healthcare Days underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian market, bringing innovative and reliable solutions to the country's rapidly growing healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

About Dagard

Dagard is a leading French company in insulating solutions and controlled atmospheres, providing innovative and sustainable solutions for various sectors. Since 1951, Dagard has been a pioneer in cold rooms and a specialist in cleanrooms, ensuring the highest standards of contamination control.

About Purever Industries

Purever Industries is a global leader in sustainable insulation solutions, dedicated to innovation and excellence in various sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and food industries.

