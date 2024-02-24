"Daket of Dholpur" will hit the theaters across the country on Mahashivratri

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Another hero from Salman Khan's city Indore coming on silverscreen this Mahashivratri.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, a complete Bollywood masala film is going to be released on 8th March 2024, named Daket of Dholpur. Manoj Chaturvedi from small town of Madhya Pradesh, Indore, is going to step into Bollywood with this film. In the film Daket of Dholpur, Manoj Chaturvedi has not only acted but also produced the film. Afzal Khan has taken the responsibility of direction in this film along with Manoj Chaturvedi. Radha Ajmera is playing the lead role opposite Manoj in Daket of Dholpur.

Manoj Chaturvedi is very excited about his first film because he has selected a nice and realistic story for his first film which has tragedy, action, drama, romance, and comedy. Also, his confidence has increased because the film is releasing on the day of Mahashivratri, 8th March, 2024

Manoj Chaturvedi has said about the release of the film that "I am a devotee of Shivshakti. For him, this festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated once a year, so being a devotee, I am going to dedicate my first film at the feet of Shivshakti. I hope that Shivshakti's blessings will remain upon me and with his blessings I will be successful in fulfilling my dreams."

Actually, the aim of Manoj Chaturvedi, resident of Indore, is to earn fame in the world of entertainment and make a high position in Bollywood, which Manoj Chaturvedi has dreamed of since childhood. Manoj Chaturvedi has been a chemist by profession and is working in one of the largest pharmaceutical companies of the country. While being a chemist, Manoj Chaturvedi tried continuously to complete his dreams. Before making the film, Manoj Chaturvedi had made a documentary film named "Chhatraniti", whose grand premiere was done in Indore city. From here Manoj Chaturvedi knocked the door of film industry and after about 10 years of struggle, Manoj Chaturvedi made a film named Daket of Dholpur.

Seeing his dream fulfilled, Manoj said, "Since childhood, I was fond of working in films. When I used to perform in school functions, the applause used to encourage me to come into films."

Manoj Chaturvedi further says that "I never gave up chasing the dream I had seen in childhood. As a chemist, I did my job with hard work and honesty but kept following the dream. Now when i have made the film Daket of Dholpur, It has also been made with a lot of hard work and honesty."

The film Daket of Dholpur has been made under the banner of Baba Cine Entertainment Film Production. The story of the film revolves around the common people and farmers of a village named Dholpur, in which Bahubali's levy collection from farmers and atrocities on them will be shown in a very realistic manner. The film has also been given UA certificate by the Censor Board.

