Dalcore Partners with Global Architecture Firm UHA for North India's First YOO-Branded Luxury Residences in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6: Dalcore, a new-age real estate developer, has announced a strategic architectural partnership with internationally acclaimed architecture and design firm UHA for The Falcon, a branded ultra-luxury residential development on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. The project marks North India's first branded residences by YOO, the globally renowned design-led brand founded by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, and is backed by a strategic investment from the Shriram Group, reinforcing strong institutional confidence in the development.

Located in Sector 53, one of Gurugram's most prestigious and well-connected addresses, The Falcon is being positioned as a design-forward, globally benchmarked residential landmark. Under the collaboration, UHA has conceptualised and continues to guide the architectural and structural vision of the project, bringing international design sensibilities to the NCR luxury housing market. The interiors, including residences, the clubhouse, common areas, and landscaped green spaces, are being curated by YOO, strengthening The Falcon's identity as a true branded living experience that seamlessly blends architecture, interiors, and lifestyle design under a unified global vision.

Spread across approximately 2 acres, The Falcon is envisioned as a single iconic high-rise tower comprising around 96 ultra-luxury residences. The development will offer expansive 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes, designed for contemporary urban lifestyles that prioritise privacy, exclusivity, and long-term value. Homes at The Falcon are expected to be priced at Rs. 10 crore and above.

Commenting on the development, Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director, Dalcore, shared, "The Falcon reflects Dalcore's belief that architecture is the foundation of meaningful living spaces. Our collaboration with UHA brings global design thinking, precision engineering, and sustainability-led planning to one of Gurugram's most prominent addresses. UHA's architectural vision enables us to create a landmark that is not only visually distinctive but also enduring, climate-responsive, and aligned with the evolving expectations of luxury homebuyers."

Translating this philosophy into built form, the architectural design of the tower evolved through an intensive three-month process that deliberately moved beyond conventional high-rise formats. While early concepts explored a traditional Mivan-constructed tower, the final design emerged as a sculptural composition inspired by the stacking of rounded mobile phones. The resulting structure features fluid, pod-like volumes with softened edges, giving The Falcon a distinctive and elegant presence on Gurugram's skyline. Sustainability and climate responsiveness were integral to the design approach. Targeting LEED certification, UHA conducted detailed studies of sun paths, wind movement, temperature patterns, and Gurugram's climatic conditions. The tower's North-South orientation has been carefully planned to optimise energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and overall environmental performance.

UHA's association with The Falcon builds on its extensive global portfolio spanning residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use developments. Its notable international projects include Dubai Creek Harbour (Dubai), Infinity Towers (Limassol), Sadro Residencias (Puebla, Mexico), and KEAN (Limassol, Cyprus), reinforcing the project's strong global design credentials.

India continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing markets for branded residences. According to Knight Frank, the country ranks sixth globally, accounting for nearly 4 percent of existing branded residential supply. The segment is projected to grow by nearly 60 percent by 2027, driven by sustained demand across key urban markets including NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

