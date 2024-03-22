Daler Mehndi relishes food memories with Kake Da Hotel, Versova, Andheri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Authentic Dilli ka swaad ab Mumbai mein!!! Kake Da Hotel, famous for its delicious food and historic charm, recently lit up Mumbai with a memorable event on March 18th, 2024. Daler Mehndi, known for his legendary Punjabi music, visited Kake Da Hotel Mumbai, Andheri Versova with his loved ones. Daler Paaji had a great time at Kake Da Hotel with Ashok Kaka Chopra Ji and family, enjoying the beautiful ambiance and tasty food. Kya baat hai, na? Delhi ki yaadon ka tadka ab Mumbai mein bhi!

Guests were treated to a delicious blend of real Punjabi cuisine and the warm hospitality that Kake Da Hotel is known for. It was established in Lahore in 1931 and later moved to Delhi in 1948, and it has been cherished by food lovers for generations. Punjabis and Delhiites alike have developed a deep affection for Kake Da Hotel’s offerings, cherishing its authentic flavors and comforting ambiance.

Kake Da Hotel's Chicken Curry is Daler Paaji’s lifetime favorite! Also, over one crore chicken curry sold since its inception. Juicy chicken cooked in a curry sauce with dahi, tamatar, pyaaz, ginger garlic paste, and kaka's secret spices. Other special dishes at Kake Da Hotel include Butter Chicken, Saag Meat, Saag Wala Chicken, and Rara Meat. For veg Lovers Dahi ke Kebab, Bhatti ka Chaap, Dal Makhani, and Shahi Paneer. The Dal Makhani is a masterpiece, cooked for 12 hours over coal, resulting in a rich and creamy lentil preparation. It consists of whole black lentils and red kidney beans, enhanced with butter and cream, creating a delightful blend of flavors and textures that’s simply irresistible. Serve it alongside freshly baked naan or treat yourself to the glorious Cheese Naan and varieties of paratha for a fully satisfying dining experience.

With more than four decades of experience at Kake Da Hotel, Ashok Kaka Chopra Ji the Brand Owner (Son of Late Shri Amolak Ram Chopra the founder) perfected his skills in cooking, guest relations, and pantry management, significantly contributing to the preservation of the hotel’s growth and legacy. He is responsible for creating better ways to handle the increasing number of customers at Kake Da Hotel. Currently, Ashok Kaka Chopra Ji is leading Kake Da Hotel’s expansion efforts, ensuring that the brand’s reputation and quality are maintained as it sets out to take over Mumbai. The evening also provided an opportunity to reflect on Kake Da Hotel’s history, from its origin in Lahore to its current popularity in Mumbai’s busy streets. The late Shri Amolak Ram Chopra, fondly called “Kaka Ji,” played a key role in setting up the restaurant’s traditions, ensuring that its delicious offerings still delight customers today.

Kake Da Hotel’s Delicious Food

About Kake Da Hotel:

Kake Da Hotel is a renowned culinary institution with a rich history spanning over nine decades. Founded by the Late Shree Amolak Ram Chopra in Lahore in 1931 and later relocated to Delhi, Kake Da Hotel has become synonymous with authentic Punjabi cuisine and warm hospitality. With over 45+ outlets nationwide, Kake Da Hotel continues to uphold its legacy of quality, taste, and tradition under the visionary leadership of Ashok Kaka Chopra Ji.

Location:

Andheri: Shop No. 10A & 10B, Hubtown Premiere High Street, JP Rd, beside Kamdhenu, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053

Malad: Shop No. 2, Pleasant Park, 3, New Link Rd, opposite Movietime Theatre, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064

Hours of Operation: Opens at 12:00 PM Andheri Malad

Phone: 090045 23047

Reservations: dineout.co.in, swiggy.com and zomato.in

