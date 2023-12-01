Daly College Students Spread Joy among Children with “Udaan Project”

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30: Understanding their responsibility towards society, three students from Daly College launched “Udaan Project,” distributing more than 1200 books to children in three schools and four Anganwadi centers across the city.

Ishaan Agarwal, a student in the eleventh grade at Daly College, initiated the drive with co-founders Ekansh Gada and Hriday Anand. They gathered books through book drives and fundraising. With their team members Aashman Raj Agarwal, Ayaan agarwal, and Adnan Barwaniwala, they started a campaign to distribute educational materials among underprivileged school children.

The campaign kicked off at the Shivaji Nagar Government School, where books were distributed to children from the first to the fifth grade. Subsequently, they donated class 9th and 10th books at Saini Vidya Niketan.

Under this project, the children will continue distributing books until December 3, covering Bal Krishna Public School, Musakhedi Anganwadi, Sunrise Nursery, and Indira Ekta Nagar Anganwadi Centers 1 and 2.

Ishaan Agrawal shared that the project received widespread support, raising approximately ₹25,000 through fundraising. With these funds, they purchased around 600 books. The book drive also contributed significantly to their collection.

The initiative received praise from school teachers, parents, and community activists who applauded the children’s efforts in this campaign.

