Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd. (DRIL) - The Iconic name in Indian Ropeway Industry set to complete 50 years of establishment

With its second generation leading the sector, DRIL is the largest player in Indian Ropeways and has also been accredited as one of the most secured and trusted ropeway operators in the country.

Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd. was founded by CL Chamaria in 1974.

Taking his legacy forward, Aditya Chamariya is currently heading the company and specialises in various facets of the construction business. Known to be a follower of the principles of CL Chamaria, he has taken the company to new heights.

On the verge of completing 50 years, Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited (DRIL) has been a pioneering name in the construction business since its inception in 1974. It is enjoying a successful run in both Indian and international markets.

Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd has a versatile construction portfolio and builds Passenger Ropeways, Material Ropeways, Ski-Lifts, chair lifts and bulk material handling plants and real estate projects. DRIL has bagged the Herald Global-Prestigious Brands of Asia 2021-2022 awards by BARC-ASIA for their work in the Infrastructure-Travel Tourism and Urban Transport category.

It has transformed the cable transport sector and delivered various types of material and passenger cable cars such as Monocable, Bicable, Jig back and Aerial Tramways. Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd has independently built many projects and also formed associations with European companies for a few.

Apart from coming up with scalable ropeway projects, Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd also offers refurbishment and capacity up-gradation services of existing ropeways. They also take responsibility for conducting operations and supervising operations of ropeways and material handling plants.

Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd. accords prime importance to the safety of travellers in ropeways. It is an ISO-accredited company and a prominent name in the Indian Ropeway Industry. It provides state-approved and quality-driven transport solutions which ensure safe and efficient travel. DRIL conducts daily checks of the in-built security lock system as a part of its safety enhancement measures.

The quality central to DRIL's ethos is focused on reliability, maintainability, and sustainability which are the mainstay of its projects. It is helmed as the torchbearer in the Indian ropeway industry and facilitated passengers' accessibility to tourist spots and sites located at high altitudes. They ensure all necessary precautions and amenities are at the dispensation to double-check the security of travellers and ropeway commuters.

DRIL has been in the construction business for 48 years and has completed challenging projects across geographically disparate regions like Auli, Dewas, Gangtok, Maihar, Namchi, Naina Devi, Pushkar, Kolkata, Jammu, Vaishno Devi, Guwahati, Hirakud, Digha, Tawang, Trikut etc. It has also built long sustainable bridges like Nubo Bridge, Patnum Bridge, Doom Doom Bridge, Bug Nallah Bridge, Kalchini, and Holong Bridge across various states.

Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd also issues instruction operation manuals as a measure to ensure safety and maintainability. Passengers are guided through verbal and written instructions on do's and don'ts before they go for ropeways travels. It is done to ensure passengers' safety and reduces the chances of accidents. DRIL is one of the only players which prioritises customers' safety and provides them with a smooth and safe ropeway travel experience.

Aditya Chamaria, Managing Director, Damodar Ropeways Infra Ltd. said, "Our efforts are always directed towards providing environment-friendly and safe transport solutions to travellers and consumers of the ropeway industry. Expanding our operations to hilly and inaccessible regions to facilitate safe travel and commute to these regions is one of the primary objectives of DRIL."

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor