Dance with Madhuri and Nritya Shakti fame, choreographer Parth Sethi among the most celebrated names in the Indian dancers’ community today

~Parth taught over 3000 students in the last 3 years of his journey as a teacher~

~Known for his choreography in films such as Satyameva Jayate, Student of the Year 2 and Saheb Biwi aur Gangster~

November 16: Mumbai, Renowned for contemporary fusion, hip-hop, improvisation and street, choreographer Parth Sethi, has been a strong backbone of the dancer community in India. From instructing for shows like Dance with Madhuri a popular TV show led by a bollywood dance veteran Madhuri Dixit to being associated with Nritya Shakti, a famous dance studio in Mumbai, Parth has made a name for himself through his unparalleled talent.

In addition to collaborating with such strong platforms, he is also one of the few verified instructors at IDALS, a leading online dance tutorial platform in India training over ten thousand students. With his strong acumen and highly skilled personality, the industry has appreciated him for his talent as he brings immense value and contributions in the industry. Along with making the production stand out for Dance with Madhuri, a show that is broadcasted to millions, he has also been associated with Nritya Shakti for close to 4 years. Nritya Shakti is a dancers community and a studio run by Bollywood Choreographer Shakti Mohan in Mumbai. Both the platforms are known for their distinguished instructors who bring in their excellent artistry and this has helped Parth grow in his career and evolved him as an artist ready to go beyond his limits and solidify the Indian dance community.

Parth founded the artists collective CH_LK and became the first Indian to choreograph the popular Broadway Dance Center’s showcase. He is one of the the only dancers to perform with AR Rahman at MetLife Stadium in New York during the IIFA Awards. He also became the first and only Indian to win the World of Dance Solo Championship in 2019 among 26,000 participants from around the world, and was invited to perform in Los Angeles as a headliner.

Talking about his journey Parth says “Dance has always been my passion and it has brought me so far. I am grateful to all the people who have been a part of this journey and I look forward to imparting and helping people fulfill their passion as I did. It always feels like the beginning of a big chapter but I know I want to wake up to dancing and teach dance wherever I go.”

Eager to expand his technical knowledge in dance, he also launched a show in the metaverse ‘MuseMent in Meta’, combining music, dance and art in a unique manner.

