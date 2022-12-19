Daniel Syiem's Ethnic Fashion House (DSEFH) presents the 'Scotland of the East'

Meghalaya-based apparel brand (DSEFH) has launched its Autumn-Winter 2022 Collection. The collection is called 'Scotland of the East', a name also synonymous with the Capital City, Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The collection has more in common with the State Capital than just the name.

The winter collection is a tribute to the humble tapmohkhlieh- a check shawl worn by locals across all ages and gender. The brand apparel is available in vibrant colors like Maroon Red, Medallion yellow, Azure blue and Sepia beige. These colours are inspired by the plants, flowers, weather, and even the winter sun of Shillong. The line's highlight is the unique use of tartans in combination with bold winter colours.

The jackets and dresses are made from locally sourced tartans and soft tweeds. Both jackets and dresses are in line with the current trend in the industry. For this reason, the jackets are in the style of hooded capes and belted wraps with chic silhouettes, while the full-length dresses include pleasing cuts, collars and other unique artistry.

Janessaline Mary Pyngrope is the Co-Founder and Business Head of DSEFH, and Daniel Nongjop Syiem is the Co-Founder and Creative head. They consider the women weavers of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya as their inspiration for their hard work and perseverance.

This is also a major reason why several products from the brand, like their premium product "Ryndia" (Eri Silk), are hand woven and hand spun by the women weavers of Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya, India. Their minimalistic use of resources helps them cater to the fast-paced consumers in an industry like this while keeping true to their objective of being a sustainable, organic and eco-friendly brand. Their handmade jewellery line, Ornate Earth, is an excellent example of this. They make stylish and trendy products from unused natural and organic fabric.

It is exemplary that the group is able to put the local artistry and traditions of Meghalaya, India, on a global pedestal while promoting conscious buying and ethical consumerism. As they plan to expand further their operations and reach a more extensive consumer base, the awards that have come their way greatly encourage their effort.

The founder duo have won 100 Pipers True Legends Awards, in association with the Telegraph 2016 and were felicitated by the then Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Dr Mukul Sangma, at the Creative Encounters, 18° Festival Fashion Show, 2014.

