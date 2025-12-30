Danish Alfaaz Unleashes the Ultimate Party Banger of the Season – ‘Dirham’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30:A high-voltage track by singer–composer Danish Alfaaz, under the banner Magnumarc Studios & Danish Alfaaz 2.0, directed by Akshay K Agarwal, introducing Kaira Soni.

Watch the song here:

https://youtu.be/cLxYDGNIc6M?si=7ATvEBi_SLq3Kw-9

The launch witnessed the presence of several well-known personalities, including:

Siddharth Nigam, Shehbaz Badesha, Arshi Khan, Neelam Giri, Mahir Pandhi, Ali Merchant, Nayandeep Rakshit, Yaashvi Shah, Tajinder Singh, Kyati Sharma, Talha Khan, Salman Ali, Shilpa Shukla, Nisha Guragain, Akshay Agarwal, Deeki Sherpa, Deepak Kalra, Sachin Sharma, and many more.

About the Song: “DIRHAM”

Magnumarc Studios & Danish Alfaaz 2.0 proudly present the electrifying new party anthem “DIRHAM”, a track crafted to dominate party playlists this festive season. Packed with irresistible beats, glamorous visuals, and high-energy vibes, the song is designed to amplify every celebration.

At the heart of “Dirham” is Danish Alfaaz, who takes centre stage as both singer and composer. Known for his youthful sound and trend-driven style, he delivers a powerful and energetic performance.

The song blends catchy hooks, luxe visuals, impactful choreography, and a premium musical soundscape—making it a perfect fit for parties, club nights, and celebrations all year long.

Team Behind “DIRHAM”

Singer & Composer: Danish Alfaaz

Director: Akshay K Agarwal

Introducing: Kaira Soni

Music: Show Kidd

Lyrics: Talha Ahan Mirza

Choreography: Saahil M Khan & Ankan Sen

DOP: Dhruwal Patel

Executive Producer: TOBC Entertainment Films

Presented by: Magnumarc Studios & Danish Alfaaz 2.0

Artist Speak

Sharing his excitement, Danish Alfaaz says:

“When I began working on Dirham, my goal was clear—to give this party season a track that becomes everyone's first choice. It's trendy, it's stylish, it's high-voltage, and it captures the vibe of today's youth. I've poured my heart into both the singing and composition, and I truly believe this song will make people celebrate without holding back.”

Music Video

Directed by Akshay K Agarwal, the music video is sleek, stylish, and attitude-driven. It blends contemporary glamour with smooth choreography and a fresh visual aesthetic. The video also marks the striking debut of Kaira Soni, who impresses with her confidence and screen presence.

Entertainment