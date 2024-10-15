Danube Group Launches Exclusive Diwali Bonanza Offering 100 Grams of Gold to Indian customers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 15: Danube Group, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, is celebrating the joyous spirit of Diwali with an exclusive offer for Indian homebuyers. As part of this offer, customers purchasing properties in the Bayz 101, Diamondz, Oceanz and Fashionz projects can earn gold based on the size of the apartment they choose.

For a limited festive period, homebuyers can win the following gold rewards on their purchase across the Danube Properties:

* 100 grams of gold for a 2-bedroom apartment

* 50 grams of gold for a 1-bedroom apartment

Speaking about the new offer, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group said, "During this festive period, we are ecstatic to offer Indian homebuyers not just a chance to invest in luxury properties, but to receive gold rewards on top of that. Sharing a special connection with Danube Properties, Indian homebuyers have long played a crucial role in our success. Diwali is a time for joy, family, and new beginnings. During this auspicious period, our 1% monthly payment plan, combined with these gold rewards, will make the joy of homeownership even more special for our customers."

Over the years, Danube Properties has seen strong demand from Indian homebuyers who appreciate the Danube's commitment to delivering quality homes at competitive prices. Danube's 1% payment plan has been one of the biggest attractions for homebuyers as it allows buyers to pay just 1% of the property's value each month, with 0% interest. The plan has become a game changer, particularly for those who wish to invest in UAE real estate without the pressure of making an immediate full payment.

With the festive gold rewards scheme, available until November 5, 2024, property purchase becomes even more attractive for Indian homebuyers. As the expatriate Indians want to manage their finances carefully while securing a home in the UAE, Danube's Diwali offer is designed to add more value for them, combining gold rewards with smart real estate investment opportunities.

Bayz101: The project situated in the highly sought-after Business Bay area in Dubai features modern apartments, complete with luxurious facilities like swimming pools, sports areas, and 24-hour on call medical services. These upscale homes offer the ideal balance of comfort and luxury at attractive prices.

Diamondz: Danube's 15th project in the last two years, Diamondz is nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of uptown JLT, Dubai. It stands out for its fully furnished apartments. The highlight of Diamondz is the Salman Khan Gym equipment brand, which adds a unique fitness experience for residents. With private swimming pools in select units, Diamondz is the perfect choice for homebuyers seeking a blend of luxury and convenience.

Oceanz: It is a sleek and striking high-rise living development with luxurious studios, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments at the coast of Dubai Maritime City. This 50-storey eye-catching infrastructure comes with an elegant facade and luxurious sources of amenities. The interiors and finishing of this state-of-the-art building are designed by Tonino Lamborghini Casa. It is the exclusive feature in the project which offers a comfortable and luxurious experience.

Fashionz: The project at (JVT), Dubai is a residential development with premium studios, 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments. Located in one of the most famous locations of the city, the place is exclusive and perfect in all ways of admirable benefits and needed facilities. So you will have almost every major and minor thing for essentials within your reach. It provides exceptional world-class amenities that let you spend quality time with entertainment, leisure and recreational aspects. The classy interior is branded by a Fashion TV brand, where the lifestyle becomes more expensive and fully fledged with several new possibilities at your doorsteps.

Danube Properties is renowned for its timely delivery of projects with 40+ amenities, which have earned it a place among the top 5 developers in the UAE. All Danube projects are known for on schedule or ahead of time completion.

Apart from its ceaseless commitment to timely delivery, Danube offers an end-to-end service managing every aspect for investors. For Indian homebuyers investing with Danube Properties also increases their chances of obtaining a 10-year Golden Visa in Dubai, particularly for homeowners who meet the investment criteria, subject to government approval.

Website: danubeproperties.com

Danube Properties has launched 31 projects, successfully delivered 15, with another 16 currently in various stages. Each project showcases exceptional construction quality, state-of-the-art equipment, and top-tier home interior finishes. These projects include Pearlz, Jewelz, Wavez, Eleganz, Olivz, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Resortz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 3, Glitz 2, Glitz 1, and Dreamz. Our developments are designed to offer luxury at affordable prices, attracting significant interest from mid-income buyers and leading to many of our projects being completely sold out.

Since the inception, Danube Properties' ventures have achieved remarkable success. The combination of affordable pricing, flexible payment plans, strategic locations, and an array of modern amenities has made our properties highly desirable. Currently, Danube Properties holds an impressive book value with construction spanning over 25.5 million square feet. Our projects continue to set new standards in the real estate market, delivering exceptional value and quality to our customers.

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. The Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

