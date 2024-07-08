Danube Properties Unveils 1 per cent Payment Plan and Investment Bonanza for Indians

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 8: Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hosted two grand channel partners meet in Mumbai and Delhi which spotlighted exclusive investment opportunities crafted for Indian millennials emphasizing a distinctive 1 per cent payment plan with 0 per cent interest on fully furnished apartments. Both the events, held on different dates in Mumbai and Delhi, featured a special appearance of Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group and more than 500 channel partners from each city. These events were also attended by distinguished guests and notable dignitaries of the cities.

Danube Properties' 1 per cent payment model operates on an ROE basis, allowing investors to begin earning returns of 8-10 per cent on their investment before completing full payment for the apartment.

Danube Properties' luxurious fully furnished apartments, featuring exquisite Italian furniture from Dolcevita, boast over 40 amenities including a swimming pool inside your apartment, on-call doctor, swimming pool, sports courts, and numerous other premium facilities. Offering an end-to-end service, Danube manages every aspect for investors, including rental management with support from its in-house companies and associations.

Additionally, Danube Properties facilitates a 10-year Golden Visa opportunity to eligible homeowners, subject to specific terms and conditions, thereby increasing the attractiveness of investing in UAE real estate. With a steadfast commitment to timely delivery, all Danube properties have been completed either on schedule or ahead of time, thanks to their dedicated team.

Speaking at the event and providing deeper insights into the company's vision and the benefits offered to investors, Rizwan Sajan said, "At Danube Properties, our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to remain focused on innovation and buyer-centricity. With our state-of-the-art projects offering 40+ amenities, we are well-positioned to cater to the discerning preferences of Indians seeking to invest in the UAE's vibrant real estate market, which offers world-class infrastructure, a diverse cultural experience, and an unmatched, thriving business environment. In such an enticing scenario, Danube's 1 per cent payment plan enables millennials to plan their investments wisely."

A testament to luxury, Danube's Diamondz project is Danube Properties' 15th project launched in the last 24 months - reinforcing the developer's reputation as the fastest-growing real estate leader in the region.

The event featured informative presentations, engaging discussions, and networking opportunities. It also served as a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights into the advantages of investing in the UAE's real estate market. Apart from the real estate information, Mumbai's and Delhi's top influencers in the real estate sector were recognized and awarded for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

Danube Properties has already noticed an increasing preference among Indians for their popular 1 per cent payment plan. This exclusive option allows investors to pay just one percent monthly, with the balance amount required upon project completion. Such a comfortable payment plan makes investing in Danube projects particularly attractive to millennials seeking smart investment opportunities.

The company follows a streamlined process ensuring undivided attention on one project at a time, from its initial launch, through sales, contractor appointment, and then seamlessly transitioning to the next launch. To date, the company has successfully delivered 28 projects and 15 in last 24 months, with others in various stages of construction.

Danube Properties Dubai is a leading property developer in the UAE. With timely delivery and unparalleled quality, Danube Properties has become synonymous with owning a home in the UAE.

Danube Properties is a part of the Danube Group, which has been responsible for building the foundation of the UAE since 1993. Danube Properties made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence 1, 2, 3, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz, Skyz, Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, Elitz 1, Viewz, Fashionz, Elitz 2, Elitz 3, and Oceanz, Eleganz, Sportz, Bayz101, and Diamondz.

The company has a development portfolio of 17,453 units, with a combined value exceeding USD 5.44 billion.

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding USD 2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.



