Danube Properties Unveils "Breez" - Maritime City's Tallest Residential Tower Offering Panoramic Sea Views and Resort-Style Living

Dubai [UAE], September 20: Danube Properties, one of the UAE's most innovative and fast-growing private real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest landmark development, Breez by Danube. Soaring 60 storeys high with a built-up area of nearly 1.5 million sq. ft., Breez is set to become the tallest residential tower in Dubai Maritime City, offering an unrivalled blend of seafront luxury, lifestyle, and value.

Located just 15 minutes from the city centre, Breez promises a new era of exclusive waterfront living where panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf meet contemporary design. Following the overwhelming response to Oceanz by Danube, Breez is the developer's second flagship and fourth tower in Dubai Maritime City, reinforcing its ambition to transform the district into one of Dubai's most prestigious lifestyle destinations.

Breez is designed to serve both discerning homeowners and investors seeking a rare opportunity to own prime waterfront property. With waterfront plots becoming increasingly limited, the tower is expected to deliver high ROI and strong long-term appreciation, making it as much an investment in luxury as it is in lifestyle.

Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, "At Danube, our mission has always been to seamlessly blend luxury with affordability. With Breez by Danube, we're not just offering homes - we're delivering a premium waterfront lifestyle with panoramic sea views in one of Dubai's most prestigious destinations. Dubai has consistently witnessed some of the highest ROI and value appreciation in waterfront properties, and Breez takes this legacy further. Building on the success of Oceanz, Breez elevates our vision by combining an iconic location, an exceptional lifestyle, and unmatched investment potential. Supported by our signature 1% monthly payment plan, Breez empowers both homeowners and investors to achieve their dreams without compromise."

The project will feature over 1,000 residences, ranging from chic studios and spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments to exclusive duplexes and signature Breez Penthouses, all thoughtfully oriented to capture unobstructed sea views. Each unit will come fully furnished with stylish interiors, offering a move-in-ready experience from day one.

True to Danube's reputation for redefining modern living, Breez offers more than 40 premium resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday life into an immersive experience. Residents will enjoy rooftop infinity pools with sweeping ocean horizons, world-class wellness and fitness centres, landscaped jogging tracks, outdoor cinemas, BBQ decks, lush green gardens, and dedicated play areas for children. Together, these spaces create an unmatched environment of leisure, health, and community.

As with its previous developments, Breez will also be available under Danube's signature 1% monthly payment plan, making luxury waterfront living in Dubai more accessible and attainable for buyers and investors alike.

With Breez, Danube Properties once again demonstrates its commitment to delivering iconic projects that combine design, quality, and affordability - cementing its place as a leading name in Dubai's real estate landscape.

Beyond its design and amenities, Breez's strategic location in Dubai Maritime City adds to its appeal. Just 15 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the city's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

With an anticipated completion date in July 2029, Breez underscores Danube's hallmark reputation for innovation, affordability, and ahead-of-schedule delivery.

Founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, Danube Group is one of the Middle East's most diversified conglomerates, with operations in building materials, real estate, hospitality, and home decor. The Group records an annual turnover of over USD 2 billion and employs over 5,000 people from 44 nationalities.

