Dar Credit & Capital Limited announces Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Dar Credit & Capital Limited (DCCL) announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, showcasing strong operational and financial performance across all key parameters.

Key Financial Highlights (Q2 FY 2025–26)

Particulars Q2 FY25–26 QoQ Growth Operating Profit ₹3.10 Cr ↑ 13.87% Interest Income ₹11.90 Cr ↑ 15.29% Assets Under Management (AUM) ₹198.10 Cr ↑ 18.24% Net Profit (PAT) ₹2.51 Cr ↑ 48.36%

Quarterly Performance Summary

• Revenue increased by 15.30% to ₹12.04 crore, up from ₹10.44 crore in Q2 FY2024, reflecting sustained business momentum.

• Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 48.36% to ₹2.51 crore, compared to ₹1.69 crore in Q2 FY2025, demonstrating improved profitability.

Financial & Operational Highlights

• Sustained Profit Growth: PAT for H1 FY2025–26 stood at ₹4.52 crore, up from ₹1.63 crore in H1 FY2024–25.

• Looking at the satisfactory growth in the business andnet profit the Board of Dar Credit & Capital Limitedhas announced Interim Dividend @5% for its Shareholders for the Financial year 2025-26.

• Robust Disbursement Growth: Total disbursements grew from ₹15.38 crore in Q1 FY2025–26 to ₹35.03 crore in Q2 FY2025–26, led by strong momentum in secured MSME and personal loans.

• AUM Growth: Total AUM rose 18.24%, from ₹167.54 crore in H1 FY2024–25 to ₹198.10 crore in H1 FY2025–26.

• Asset Quality – GNPA and NNPA levels improved to 1.29% and 0.75%, respectively, in Q2 FY2025–26 (vs. 1.47% and 0.93% in Q1 FY2025–26).

• Debt Mobilization:

o DCCL raised debt of ₹65.00 crore in H1 FY2025–26, including ₹10 crore each from ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank.

o The company also raised ₹10.00 crore as subordinated debt through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) listed in NSE.

• Geographical Expansion:

o DCCL marked its entry into South India by inaugurating its first branch in Telangana (Miryalaguda, near Hyderabad).

• EBITDA:

o EBITDA for H1 FY2025–26 stood at ₹15.62 crore, compared to ₹14.39 crore in H1 FY2024–25.

o For Q2 FY2025–26, EBITDA was ₹8.01 crore, showing consistent operational strength.

Recognitions & Strategic Developments

• DCCL was felicitated by the Government of West Bengal for being listed on the NSE and awarded ₹2.00lakh as prize money.

• The Chairman of DCCL was invited to present the company's growth story at SAMPARK 2025, organized by SMC.

• New Business Correspondent (BC) Partnerships:

o Unsecured MSME Loans with Kaleidofin Capital Limited became operational from August 2025.

o Secured MSME Loans with Kisan Dhan Capital Limited went live from September 2025 following completion of all agreements.

About Dar Credit & Capital Limited (DCCL)

Dar Credit & Capital Limited (DCCL) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, committed to promoting financial inclusion through responsible lending. The company offers a diversified range of secured and unsecured credit products catering to MSMEs and emerging customer segments.

Through robust risk management, digital enablement, and a customer-centric approach, DCCL continues to deliver sustainable growth and value to all stakeholders.

Ramesh Kumar Vijay, Chairman, Director, and Promoter, stated:

“We are pleased with the sustained growth momentum achieved during the quarter and half year ended September FY25. The notable increase in net profit and net interest income highlights the strength of our business model, prudent underwriting practices, and unwavering focus on operational efficiency.

Our disciplined approach to cost management and conservative provisioning has enabled us to deliver strong returns to stakeholders while preserving asset quality. Backed by a solid capital base and an expanding business franchise, we remain confident in our ability to scale responsibly, deepen market penetration, and generate sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in digital innovation, enhance customer experience, and strengthen risk management frameworks. Our focus will remain on driving quality growth across target segments, leveraging technology to improve productivity, and fostering long-term partnerships that contribute to inclusive and sustainable development.”

Disclaimer:This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in financial securities involves risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should verify financial data independently or consult with a professional advisor before making investment decisions.