Dar Credit & Capital Limited Reports 91% Surge in Net Profit to Rs7.04 Cr in FY25, Driven by Strong NIM and Operating Performance

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2: Dar Credit & Capital Limited has announced its audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025, reporting a robust 91% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs7.04 crore. This strong performance was driven by a 30.84% surge in net interest income to Rs21.85 crore and a 74.96% rise in operating profit to Rs9.92 crore, reflecting the company's continued focus on growth, operational efficiency, and disciplined cost management.

Highlights:

* Revenue registered a strong growth of 25%, reaching Rs40.30 crore, up from Rs32.06 crore in FY24, driven by sustained business momentum.

* Total Income rose by 26% to Rs41.39 crore, compared to Rs32.06 crore in the previous financial year.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) soared by 91% to Rs7.04 crore, compared to Rs3.69 crore in FY24, indicating improved bottom-line performance.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Basic & Diluted) also improved sharply by 91%, reaching Rs7.04 in FY25, up from Rs3.69 in FY24, reflecting enhanced shareholder returns.

* The Company demonstrated a strong financial performance in FY25, driven by healthy top-line growth and disciplined cost management, leading to a marked improvement in profitability and earnings quality.

Ramesh Kumar Vijay, Chairman, Whole-time Director and Promoter stated: "We are pleased with the consistent growth momentum we have achieved in FY25. The significant increase in net profit and net interest income reflects the strength of our business model, disciplined underwriting practices, and continued focus on operational efficiency. Our efforts to maintain a lean cost structure and conservative provisioning have enabled us to deliver superior returns to our stakeholders while preserving asset quality. With a strong capital base and growing business franchise, we remain confident about our ability to scale responsibly, deepen our market reach, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in technology, improve customer experience, and maintain a prudent approach to growth and risk management."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor