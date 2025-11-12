Daradia Marks Foundation Day, Honoring Prof. P. Prithvi Raj and a Decade of Growth in Pain Medicine

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12: Daradia: The Pain Clinic commemorates its Foundation Day, marking the 12 November 2013 laying of the foundation stone of its current building by Prof. P. Prithvi Raj, legendary pioneer of interventional pain medicine and founder of the World Institute of Pain (WIP). In a letter to Founder-Director Dr. Gautam Das, Prof. Raj praised his "untiring efforts and dedication," acknowledging the determination that carried Daradia from a single-floor practice in September 2008 to beginning operations in the purpose-built facility on 5 November 2018and onward to its present role as a leader in patient care, physician education, and research.

Over the past decade, Daradia has scaled a comprehensive, image-guided model of care that aligns clinical decision-making with rigorous training and measurable outcomes. The institute hosts an annual international conference featuring global faculty, case-based teaching, and live demonstrations. Its peer-reviewed editorial work around musculoskeletal ultrasound underscores the clinic's emphasis on anatomy, imaging, and safety in practice. A robust slate of online courses and fellowships has trained 4,500+ physicians worldwide through structured curricula, case discussions, and proctored evaluations that translate directly to the bedside. Hands-on learning remains central: cadaveric workshops every three months attract 150+ participants to master ultrasound-guided MSK interventions and C-arm-guided spine procedures in small groups. Details on upcoming hands-on programs are available at Daradia's cadaveric workshop page (https://www.daradia.com/cadaver-workshop), while broader information on the institute's clinical and educational mission can be found at the main site (https://www.daradia.com).

Daradia's performance has been recognized nationally and internationally. Early milestones include the Excellence in Pain Practice (EPP) Award from the World Institute of Pain and the "Best Pain Clinic in India" citation from the Indian Society for Study of Pain (ISSP)honors that reinforced the clinic's founding commitment to evidence-based protocols, imaging verification, and longitudinal follow-up. These same principles now inform fellowship assessments, simulator-assisted learning, and the clinic's expanding repository of procedural pathways.

The institute's facilities integrate service with education. Five ultrasound machines support intensive MSK ultrasound learning alongside daily clinical use, while four C-arm fluoroscopy units enable advanced interventional procedures and faculty-supervised training. A dedicated institutional ethics committee oversees investigator-initiated and collaborative studies in pain medicine, ensuring research governance and enabling a steady pipeline of projects that refine protocols, curricula, and quality-improvement metrics. Trainees work through step-by-step pathways, live demonstration checklists, and post-course assessments so that what is taught is what is practicedsafely, consistently, and compassionately.

"On Foundation Day we honor Prof. P. Prithvi Raj, who laid our foundation stone on 12 November 2013his vision still guides us as we train compassionate clinicians and expand access to precise, image-guided pain care," said Dr. Sushpa Das, Chief Consultant, Daradia. "Our focus remains on translating anatomy and imaging into reproducible techniques that improve patient outcomes."

Daradia's one-year fellowship consolidates this philosophy, preparing physicians for independent, guideline-driven practice with sustained mentorship and outcomes tracking. The program's hybrid design blends asynchronous foundations, live virtual case rounds, and in-person labs, reinforcing diagnostic reasoning and procedural safety. Complementary short-format online certificates provide modular entry points for working clinicians, while alumni communities facilitate second opinions, case audits, and collaborative research across regions. The result is a global network that shares real-world experience, fosters academic exchange, and helps local teams adopt best practices quickly and responsibly.

As Daradia observes Foundation Day each 12 November, the institute renews its commitment to patient-first, evidence-based, image-guided care; to expanding access through fellowships, workshops, and digital learning; and to strengthening research that directly improves outcomes for people living with spine, joint, neuropathic, cancer, and regenerative pain conditions. With its expanding educational calendar, growing alumni base, and integrated research oversight, Daradia remains focused on the practical, day-to-day decisions that ensure safer procedures, better function, and sustained relief.

Media Contact:

Communications Office, Daradia: The Pain Clinic

Email: info@daradia.com | Web: https://www.daradia.com | Phone: +91-93396-57857

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor