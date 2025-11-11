Darshan Orna Limited Announces Rights Issue of ₹1,500.88 Lakhs to Strengthen Business Growth and Enhance Shareholder Value

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11: Darshan Orna Limited (BSE: 539884), a leading name in the jewellery and ornaments sector, has announced the launch of its Rights Issue of up to 5,00,29,335 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹3 per share (including a premium of ₹1 per share), aggregating up to ₹1,500.88 lakhs.

The Rights Issue will be offered to eligible equity shareholders of the company in the ratio of One Rights Equity Share for every One fully paid-up Equity Share held as on the record date of October 31, 2025.

* Issue Opens: November 13, 2025

* Last Date for On-Market Renunciation: November 17, 2025

* Issue Closes: November 21, 2025

The company has received in-principle approval from BSE Limited for listing the Rights Equity Shares. Post allotment, the shares will be listed and traded on BSE.

Speaking about the Rights Issue, Mr. Ritesh Mahendrabhai Sheth, Managing Director of Darshan Orna Limited, said:

"This capital raise through the Rights Issue reflects our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet and funding the next phase of our business growth. It also provides an opportunity for our valued shareholders to enhance their participation in the company's progress."

The issue will be processed through the ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) facility, ensuring a seamless, secure, and paperless application process. Eligible shareholders can also access issue-related materials and FAQs at https://rights.kfintech.com.

Key Highlights:

* Issue Size: ₹1,500.88 lakhs (assuming full subscription)

* Face Value: ₹2 per share

* Issue Price: ₹3 per share (including ₹1 premium)

* Ratio: 1:1 (One Rights Equity Share for every One fully paid-up Equity Share held)

* Listing: BSE Limited

* Registrar: KFin Technologies Limited

For any queries or investor grievances related to the Rights Issue, shareholders may contact the Registrar at darshan.rights@kfintech.com or the Company Secretary at compliancingdarshan@gmail.com.

About Darshan Orna Limited

Incorporated in 2011 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Darshan Orna Limited is engaged in the trading of gold and silver ornaments, offering high-quality jewellery crafted with precision and trust. The company continues to expand its market presence and strengthen its financial position through strategic initiatives and shareholder-centric policies.

For further information, please contact:

Darshan Orna Limited

Survey No. 02105+2106/3/Lawar Ni Pole, Shekh Sariya Chambers,

Madan Gopal Haveli Road, Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380001

Email: compliancingdarshan@gmail.com | Website: www.darshanorna.in

Contact Person: Mr. Ritesh Mahendrabhai Sheth, Managing Director

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor