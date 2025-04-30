Data-Driven Tourism: How Moscow is Using Analytics to Attract Indian Visitors

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: Moscow has long been a city where history and modernity coexist, offering visitors an unparalleled blend of cultural heritage, grand architecture, and a dynamic urban lifestyle. But beyond its aesthetic and historical appeal, Russia's capital is emerging as a leader in digital transformation within the tourism industry. By harnessing the power of big data and advanced analytics, Moscow is revolutionizing its approach to tourism marketing, attracting a growing number of international visitorsincluding a significant influx from India.

Understanding the Portrait of an Indian Tourist Through Data

India has become a priority market for Moscow's tourism sector, with the number of Indian visitors reaching almost 86 thousand in 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

Driving this surge is an innovative data-driven strategy that allows Moscow to precisely tailor its offerings to Indian visitors based on their travel purposes.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee continuously analyzes global travel trends, studies best practices from other destinations, and monitors traveler preferences to create tailored marketing campaigns. Moscow is actively promoting its tourism potential for different target audiences families with children, young people (20% of Generation Z worldwide live in India) and, of course, for business travelers.

About 88% of Indian tourists go abroad for entertainment activities, their first priority is impressions and emotions, only then there are classic museum programs and excursion products. By leveraging big data from mobile operators, banking transactions, and digital platforms, Moscow builds detailed visitor profiles based on demographics, travel motivations, and spending habits. This approach helps the city refine its tourism offerings, ensuring that visitors find experiences suited to their interestswhether they're drawn to cultural landmarks, luxury shopping, or business networking opportunities.

The Power of Digital Engagement: Social Media & Sentiment Analysis

Recognizing that more than half of Indian travelers use social media to plan their tripsand another 40% rely on influencersMoscow actively monitors its online presence in India. The Moscow City Tourism Committee tracks digital mentions across Indian social media, travel forums, and news platforms to gauge public perception. This real-time monitoring helps the city fine-tune its messaging, addressing traveler concerns and highlighting the aspects of Moscow that resonate most with Indian visitors.

For Indian travelers, film tourism plays a significant role in shaping travel choices, with one in three visitors seeking out locations featured in Indian movies. Recognizing this trend, Moscow is actively positioning itself as a prime destination for Indian filmmakers, leveraging its cinematic infrastructure to attract both production teams and film-inspired tourists.

The Moscow Film Cluster is becoming a key hub for global film production, attracting growing interest from India. A key milestone was the 2024 filming of The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, at Patriarch Bridge, Teatralnaya Square, and Manezhnaya Square. To simplify production, the Moskino Digital Platform, launched in 2023, offers services in Hindi and English, streamlining logistics for Indian filmmakers.

Positioning as a Premier Tourist Destination by Expanding MICE Tourism

Additionally, Moscow strengthens its presence in the Indian travel market by participating in leading industry exhibitions and networking events. The city regularly showcases its tourism offerings at BLTM, SATTE, and MILT Congress, while business roadshows in Mumbai and Chennai foster direct connections between Russian tourism businesses and Indian travel partners. Events like the Shaping MICE Future Conference in Delhi and the Meet Global MICE Congress: BRICS Edition in Moscow further position Moscow as a key player in international business and leisure tourism.

At the OTM-2025 tourism exhibition in India this February, the Governments of Moscow and Maharashtra agreed to strengthen cooperation to boost tourism between Moscow and Mumbai. Additionally, discussions with Thomas Cook India, one of the country's leading tour operators, focused on strategies to promote Moscow as a premier destination in the Indian travel market.

Another key initiative to position Moscow as a premier MICE destination in the Indian market is the Moscow MICE Ambassadors program. The second stream of this online certification project, launched by the Moscow City Tourism Committee, concluded on November 1st, 2024, training over 200 Indian MICE professionals.

Tailored Experiences for Indian Tourists

To enhance the experience for Indian travelers, Moscow develops high-quality, India-focused promotional materials. This includes multilingual guides and brochures in English, featuring must-visit attractions, cultural insights, and essential travel tips. At the BLTM exhibition in New Delhi, Moscow introduced "Indian Vibes in Moscow", a comprehensive guide highlighting Indian-friendly hotels, restaurants, cultural sites, and business services.

Digital content tailored to Indian preferences is also a priority, with a focus on vegetarian restaurants and Indian cultural events in Moscow. Gastronomic predictability plays a crucial role for Indian travelers, with 59% opting for their native cuisine, expecting vegetarian options, and adhering to religious dietary restrictions. Additionally, they tend to prefer convenient transfers over extensive walking during their trips.

By curating experiences that align with the interests of Indian travelers, Moscow ensures that visitors feel welcomed and engaged, reinforcing its reputation as a top global destination.

Moscow is redefining tourism through data-driven marketing, personalization, and strategic engagement, positioning itself as a premier destination for Indian travelers. While once seen as an "exotic" and "developing" location, the city's growing presence in the Indian market is reshaping its image. As Indian visitors explore Moscow's blend of historic grandeur and modern innovation, they increasingly recognize its unique appealoffering a fresh alternative to more traditional global capitals. With a smart tourism strategy that enhances digital connectivity and tailored experiences, Moscow is solidifying its place on the world travel map.

