Data Ingenious Global Limited Celebrates its Remarkable Silver Jubilee

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 5: The esteemed Data Group is well-known for its popularity in various sectors, including edible oil, information technology, agriculture, wind energy, and real estate. Carrying forward the legacy, Data Ingenious Global Limited, formerly known as Data Infosys, celebrated its 25-year journey in the industry on April 3, 2024, at ITC Rajputana Sheraton, Jaipur. The IT wing of Data Group, Data Ingenious Global Limited, is the pioneer in IT services in India with expertise in Networking, Web Technology, Software Consultancy, and other significant services. The company has constantly innovated and built Made in India products like Enterprise Email Platform, Antispam, PrivateGPT (AI for organization), VideoMeet, and many others.

Ajay Data, Managing Director of Data Group, commenced the event by giving a warm welcome to T.V. Mohandas Pai, an Indian Businessman and Philanthropist. Data then began the proceedings by providing a brief overview of Data Ingenious Global Limited, after which T.V. Mohandas Pai shared his insights and visionary perspectives about "Bharat@2047". The event explored the growth trajectory that the country is going to drive in the coming decades in the realm of information technology and adjoining industries, making India a global champion in the sector.

Deepak Data, Director of Data Group, also offered his knowledge and views on the subject. The event culminated with Ajay Data summarizing the key points and offering closing remarks.

Ajay Data, Managing Director of Data Group, expressed, "Today marks our significant milestone in our journey as Data Ingenious Global Limited celebrates its 25 years in the industry. We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated team members, loyal clients, and valued partners who played a significant part in our journey. Looking forward, we envision to continue writing the next chapters of success stories, guided by our unwavering commitment to excellence."

Deepak Data, Director of Data Group added, "As we reflect on our journey from Data Infosys to Data Ingenious Global Limited, we are inspired by the transformative power of innovation and adaptability. We look forward to delivering proficiency at your desk and exploring possibilities to make them realities."

Data Ingenious Global Limited is a pioneer in IT Services in India with expertise in Internet, Networking, Web Technology, Software consultancy with services significantly Broadened to meet the all-time more sophisticated business and technology needs of today's global environment and seeking to revolutionize the way people use the Internet to communicate, conduct business, gain information, and carry out transactions.

